Antoine Semenyo has opened up about the thinking behind his decision to sign for Manchester City in January

The 26-year-old had no shortage of options during the transfer window, with Tottenham, Man United and Liverpool all keen on securing his services

He has wasted no time making an impact, netting four goals in five appearances for Pep Guardiola's charges

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo did not rush his decision when the chance to join Manchester City arrived.

The Ghanaian attacker weighed every option, turned down approaches from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, then chose the Etihad as the place to grow.

For him, the move was about development, belief, and faith guiding a major life step.

Antoine Semenyo beams with a smile after signing for Manchester City in the January transfer window. Photo credit: @ManCity/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Semenyo chose Man City over rivals

The 26-year-old wanted the right setting to push his level higher while staying grounded spiritually.

He opened up about how prayer shaped his thinking during a period filled with interest from top sides.

“I pray on these things. It’s so important. It’s my next step in life, for my potential kids and family," he told CBS Sports, as quoted by City Report.

City’s early pursuit also stood out. Their intent showed long before the transfer window reached its busiest stage, and that left a strong impression as he searched for clarity.

"That feeling of being wanted. They gave it to me when they were interested at the start of December. It just made so much sense. I prayed on it, and God gave me my answer. That’s what led me here.”

That conviction already looks wise. Since arriving in Manchester, he has made an instant mark, finding the net in every appearance except a 2-0 league loss to United.

His sharp movement, quick decisions, and confidence in tight areas have added another dimension to Pep Guardiola’s frontline.

Antoine Semenyo’s Manchester City contract runs to 2031. Photo credit: @ManCity/X.

Source: Twitter

Semenyo's stats and records at Man City

His early contributions have placed his name alongside notable figures in club history. He became the first player since Sergio Aguero to score and assist on his debut against Exeter.

Soon after, he joined Emmanuel Adebayor as the only other City player to score in back-to-back matches during an initial spell with the team.

A strike against Tottenham Hotspur also saw him match Adebayor’s four goals in five outings benchmark.

Those numbers have strengthened an already dangerous attack and justified the faith shown in him.

Beyond statistics, his style suits a side that controls possession and pins opponents deep, offering frequent touches in threatening zones.

Attention now shifts to cup duty. City head into the return meeting with Newcastle holding a 2-0 cushion, according to Sports Mole.

Progress would set up a Wembley showdown with Arsenal on March 22, echoing the 2018 final. For a forward who feeds off rhythm and assurance, this stage feels made to measure.

EFL Cup: Semenyo cleared, teammate banned

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted that Manchester City’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle carries an eligibility twist.

The rules allow Antoine Semenyo to play, but rule out fellow January signing Marc Guehi.

Source: YEN.com.gh