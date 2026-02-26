Lamine Yamal is being romantically linked with British model and influencer Lily Rowland, with social media activity fuelling speculation

Rowland has been spotted at Spotify Camp Nou and frequently posts photos in Barcelona shirts, prompting further rumours

The London-born influencer, who has worked with brands like Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, has built a following of over four million across Instagram and TikTok

FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is reportedly being romantically linked with British model and influencer Lily Rowland.

The teenager’s personal life has once again come under the spotlight, with fans closely monitoring his activity on social media.

At the same time, Rowland has been seen at Barcelona’s home ground, the Spotify Camp Nou, attending matches and supporting the team - further fuelling speculation that the pair may be growing close.

Yamal’s love life back in focus

Yamal previously made headlines over his relationship with Nicki Nicole, confirming toward the end of last year that they had gone their separate ways. Now 18, he is being linked to Rowland, a London-born content creator and model.

According to ABC, journalist Anna Gurguí discussed the situation on the podcast En todas las salsas, pointing to several details she believes hint at a possible romance.

She explained:

“Lamine Yamal, like all footballers, doesn’t usually follow the girls he likes. But I’ve noticed some likes and ‘thumbs up’ from him on Lily Rowland’s posts, and I found that interesting. I’ve also seen that Lily likes Lamine Yamal’s posts.”

Gurguí also observed a shift in Rowland’s interaction with Yamal’s former partner. “About a month ago, Lily stopped liking Nicki Nicole’s posts. People are now speculating in the comments that she could be involved with him.

Recently, she’s been posting photos at Barça’s stadium and at matches, wearing the team’s shirt. It resembles the kind of relationship he had with Nicki Nicole. Nothing is confirmed, but the clues are intriguing,” she added.

Who is Lily Rowland?

Per GOAL, Rowland is a British-born model and influencer who has collaborated with major brands including Casablanca, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior and Armani Beauty.

She boasts more than four million followers across Instagram and TikTok, where she shares beauty, makeup, fashion and lifestyle content.

Rowland frequently appears in Barcelona shirts on her Instagram page and has spoken about her career journey in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

“I’ve always loved art and being creative. I started experimenting with makeup looks online, recreating more ‘out there’ styles — think Avatar,” she said. “Because of my interest in painting and art, I was naturally good at makeup, and before long I began building a following on TikTok.

“As my audience grew, brands and agencies reached out with small deals. It started with gifted products and eventually became paid partnerships. There was pressure to ‘get a job,’ but I decided to pursue social media full-time, and things have continued to grow from there.”

