FC Barcelona have reportedly taken a tougher stance in their contract negotiations with central defender Andreas Christensen

The defender is injury-prone, but the La Liga champions are said to be still interested in what he can offer when fully fit

It remains to be seen whether Christensen would extend his Barcelona contract or walk away when his current deal ends

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FC Barcelona are eager to clarify the future of defender Andreas Christensen and have reportedly issued a firm ultimatum regarding his contract situation.

Barcelona have already placed what they consider their final renewal offer on the table and are now waiting for the Danish international to provide a clear response.

Barcelona reportedly sets a deadline for Andreas Christensen to respond to a contract extension offer. Image credit: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from Marca via Barca Universal, the Catalan giants have informed Christensen’s representatives that they will not allow negotiations to continue indefinitely.

Christensen’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, leaving the club in a tricky position as they weigh their options.

The situation has been further complicated by a challenging 2025/26 campaign for the defender, who has struggled with injuries that have significantly limited his involvement.

So far this season, the centre-back has made only 17 appearances in all competitions, accumulating just 515 minutes on the pitch, according to Transfermarkt stats.

Despite those setbacks, Barcelona have still indicated that they are open to extending his stay at the club if an agreement can be reached soon.

Andreas Christensen's future at FC Barcelona is uncertain amid a contract stand-off. Image credit: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Lower salary for Christensen at Barcelona

Meanwhile, discussions between Barcelona and Christensen’s agent have reportedly been ongoing for several weeks, yet no breakthrough has been achieved.

As Marca stated, in an effort to avoid prolonged uncertainty, the club has now adopted a firmer approach.

Barcelona’s proposal reportedly offers the defender a two-year extension, but with financial terms that differ considerably from his current contract.

Under the offer, Christensen would receive roughly half of his existing salary each season. However, the deal includes several performance-based bonuses designed to increase his earnings depending on how often he features for the team.

The structure of the proposed contract ties additional payments to the defender’s participation in matches. Bonuses would be triggered if he appears in around 30–40% of the team’s games, with further rewards available if he reaches the 40–50% range.

A final tier of incentives would apply if Christensen plays in more than half of Barcelona’s matches during the season.

If he manages to hit that highest participation level, his total income could rise significantly, potentially exceeding the base salary by more than 50%.

At the same time, the proposed agreement also contains protective measures for the club.

If Christensen fails to take part in at least 30% of the team’s fixtures during the first season of the new deal, Barcelona would have the option to terminate the contract early by paying a compensation fee far lower than his full annual salary.

With the deadline approaching, Barcelona are now waiting for Christensen’s decision as they look to finalise their squad plans for the future.

Osimhen emerges on Barcelona’s transfer radar

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Barcelona are looking to make a move for Victor Osimhen after the lethal forward caught the eye with his standout performances for the Nigeria national football team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Napoli forward has maintained impressive form across Europe, notably winning the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2022/23 season before moving to Turkey.

Source: YEN.com.gh