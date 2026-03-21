It was an emotional moment for José Mourinho just moments before kick-off in the Benfica v Vitória Guimarães match.

The Eagles’ manager was unable to hold back his tears during the minute’s silence in memory of Silvino Louro, a former Portuguese goalkeeper and long-time member of Mourinho’s coaching staff throughout his career.

The entire Da Luz stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of the late Silvino Louro, a former player who passed away at the age of 67 following a long illness. A top-class goalkeeper in Portugal who also made several appearances for the national team, after hanging up his boots Silvino spent almost two decades as the goalkeeping coach for Mourinho’s teams. He was with the Special One at Porto and then followed him on his adventures with Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

It was inevitable that, at such a painful moment, Mourinho would break down in tears for his friend, first and foremost. In the videos capturing the moment, the coach can be seen, visibly moved and with reddened eyes, looking up at the big screen where a photo of Silvino had appeared. Mou watched the tribute to the former goalkeeper and then, returning to the dugout, tried to wipe away the tears streaming down his face and compose himself to follow the match.

Silvino Louro was a top-class goalkeeper in Portuguese football. He began his career at Vitória Setúbal in 1977, before moving to Vitória Guimarães and then Benfica. He retired in 2000, aged over 40, having also played for Porto and Salgueiros. He made 408 appearances in the Portuguese top flight, whilst representing the national teamin 23 matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh