Colombian football and the global football community have been plunged into mourning following the passing of Santiago Castrillon

The promising talent tragically collapsed during an U20 tournament organised annually in his native nation

His club, Millonarios FC, has also been left devastated, with tributes pouring in from across the football world

Promising Colombian footballer Santiago Castrillon has sadly passed away after collapsing during a match involving Millonarios' youth side.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 21, during a youth tournament organised by the Colombian Football Federation.

Santiago Castrillon dies after collapsing during a U20 tournament in Colombia. Photo credit: @MillosFCoficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Santiago Castrillon dies after collapsing during match

Castrillon suddenly went down on the pitch during a game involving Millonarios and Santa Fe and was quickly attended to by medical staff before being rushed by ambulance to a hospital in the north of the city.

The 18-year-old was admitted into intensive care, where specialists worked to stabilise him.

Despite those efforts, he passed away on Sunday, March 22, surrounded by family, teammates and friends.

Watch players of Millonarios and Santa Fe offering prayers for Santiago:

His club, Millonarios FC, confirmed the news on the club's website and led the tributes with a heartfelt message.

"Today football stops. The blue heart is broken. Today, pain overwhelms us, leaving us feeling helpless and sad. With deep feeling, we say goodbye to our number 10, our teammate, our friend.

"Santiago didn't just play football. He lived it, he felt it, and he shared it with a smile etched in all of our memories today. We offer our prayers for her soul. To her family and loved ones, we send a message of strength during this incomprehensible time. "Santiago, our dear friend, rest in peace."

Santiago Castrillon is one of the highly rated youngsters in Colombia. Photo credit: @MillosFCoficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Tributes flood in for Santiago Castrillon

Messages of condolence have continued to pour in from across the football world.

Among them was former Radamel Falcao, who shared an emotional tribute to his compatriot and younger teammate.

"Today, we are overcome with profound sadness. We are losing a teammate full of dreams, unmatched talent, and a bright future ahead. We bid him farewell with a broken heart, but also with the firm promise to keep fighting for what he so deeply yearned for.

"We stand with his family in this difficult moment and offer a prayer that they find consolation, strength, and peace. May God bless and embrace them today and always. We will honour his memory by giving our all in every match, carrying his legacy in our hearts. Rest in peace, friend."

The Colombian Football Federation also expressed its condolences on social media.

"We extend our most sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and entire circle during this difficult time. We join in solidarity and offer a prayer for his eternal rest."

Castrillon was regarded as one of the bright young prospects in Colombian football.

He had recently been involved with the national setup, earning a call-up to the Colombia Under-19 team in January under coach César Torres in Bogotá.

Cardiovascular-related deaths highlight risks in football

The tragic news comes just weeks after another sad incident in the sport, when 15-year-old academy player Amelia Aplin died after collapsing during a match in England.

Similar cases, including Senegalese forward Youssou Diouf reportedly collapsing during a game, highlight how unpredictable such medical emergencies can be in football, with incidents occurring across Africa and Europe in recent years.

English club mourns death of academy striker

YEN.com.gh also reported that English club Scunthorpe United expressed deep sorrow following the reported death of former academy striker Levi Gallimore at the age of 23.

The National League side confirmed the tragic news in an emotional statement while paying tribute to the young forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh