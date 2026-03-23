Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has reportedly suffered a personal loss following the passing of his father

The tragedy came on the same day his Spurs side endured a heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest

Amid his bereavement, pressure continues to mount on the 56-year-old, with calls growing louder for his dismissal

Tottenham manager Igor Tudor is mourning a personal loss after his side’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, March 22.

The Croatian tactician was informed of a bereavement in his immediate family shortly after full-time, forcing him to miss his post-match media duties.

Igor Tudor Suffers Personal Tragedy as Tottenham Lose 3-0 to Nottingham Forest. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Assistant Bruno Saltor stepped in to address the press instead, as Tottenham’s difficult season took another painful turn.

The defeat itself only deepened the crisis at the club. Igor Jesus gave Forest the lead just before the break, and Spurs never recovered.

Morgan Gibbs-White doubled the advantage in the second half before Taiwo Awoniyi sealed the win late on, prompting supporters to stream out of the stadium before the final whistle.

It capped a miserable week for Tudor, whose side had shown flashes of fight in a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, only to crash out of the UEFA Champions League on aggregate.

Pressure mounts on Tottenham boss amid fan support

Sunday’s loss extended Tottenham’s winless league run to 13 matches, leaving them 17th and just one point above the relegation zone.

Tudor has now lost five of his seven games in charge, with pressure building around his position.

Amid the turmoil, fans took to social media to share messages of support following news of his personal loss.

@Mick_is_Hawzie wrote:

"Ok . Condolences. It's so sad. He lost his father. Now, use this to let him grieve and spend time with his family and replace him."

@AlbaM2014 added:

"Football is not important when you are faced with a bereavement - very sad to see a man under pressure now dealing with personal sadness to boot."

@Longshanks20231 said:

"He’s in a better place. Condolences to Igor and his family. Football isn’t remotely important when it comes to real life."

@Sonnystarky posted:

"My deepest condolences to all family and friends. May God comfort and console the family's hearts during this time of grief."

@KaiserTottenham concluded:

"My deepest condolences to him and his family."

Despite the sympathy, questions over his future refuse to go away. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the club may need to act quickly.

"Unfortunately for him, with the situation he finds himself in with his family and the results, I think it would be better if Tottenham parted ways with Tudor and looked to bring in another manager in between now and the end of the season," Carragher said, as quoted by Football London.

"They have to do that now. It just hasn't worked, the manager's tried different things as well; different systems, different styles of play."

Source: YEN.com.gh