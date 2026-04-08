Steven Gerrard has said he would welcome Luis Diaz back at Liverpool FC after the winger’s £65.5m move to FC Bayern Munich

The Liverpool legend doubts the Reds can lure Michael Olise away from Bayern despite the club searching for a successor to Mohamed Salah

Jamie Carragher stated that selling Diaz was still a smart decision for Liverpool despite Gerrard admitting he misses the Colombian star

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has said that he would gladly welcome Luis Diaz back to Anfield, admitting he still misses the Colombian winger following his departure to FC Bayern Munich.

Diaz was instrumental in helping Liverpool FC secure the Premier League title during the 2024/25 campaign.

Former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz earns high praise from club legend Steven Gerrard, who urges the Reds to re-sign the Colombian from Bayern Munich. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

However, the Merseyside club opted to sell him last summer in a deal worth £65.5 million, allowing the attacker to continue his career in Germany.

Liverpool are currently searching for attacking reinforcements as the club prepares for the departure of long-serving forward Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

One of the names linked with a move to Anfield is Michael Olise, who joined Bayern last year and has impressed in the Bundesliga.

Despite Olise’s quality, Gerrard believes it would be extremely difficult for Liverpool to lure the France international away from the German champions.

The former midfielder highlighted the winger’s versatility and unpredictability as key qualities that make him such a difficult opponent for defenders.

According to Gerrard, most full-backs prefer to force wingers onto their weaker foot, but Olise presents a unique challenge because he is equally effective with both feet. That ability makes it hard for defenders to predict his next move or limit his influence during one-on-one situations.

As covered by Metro Sport, although Gerrard admitted he would love to see Olise in a Liverpool shirt, he questioned why the player would consider leaving Bayern at this stage of his career.

In his view, the German side remain one of the strongest versions of Bayern in recent years and are consistently competing for the biggest trophies.

Gerrard backs Liverpool to re-sign Luis Diaz

While praising Olise, Gerrard also confessed he still feels the absence of Luis Diaz, suggesting he would happily welcome the Colombian back if the opportunity ever arose.

However, another former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, believes the club made the correct decision in selling Diaz when they did.

Carragher acknowledged that Liverpool inevitably lost an excellent player, but explained that football clubs must sometimes accept attractive offers.

It should be noted that Liverpool originally signed Diaz for around £40 million and benefited from several strong seasons from the winger, as the BBC noted.

At the time of his sale, he was approaching the stage where he would demand a new and more lucrative contract that could have tied the club to a long-term financial commitment into his thirties.

Former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been in excellent form for Bayern Munich in 2025/26. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Carragher also pointed out that Bayern were in urgent need of attacking reinforcements after missing out on Florian Wirtz and losing Jamal Musiala to injury during the FIFA Club World Cup.

That urgency pushed the German giants to spend heavily on Diaz, making the overall deal beneficial for Liverpool despite the player’s continued success in Germany.

Top 5 achievements of Salah at Liverpool

In the meantime, YEN.com.gh recently highlighted Mohamed Salah’s five most memorable moments during his illustrious Liverpool career.

After a difficult spell at Chelsea, the Egyptian winger proved his class at AS Roma before securing a big move to Anfield. Nine years later, Salah has more than justified the club’s faith.

Source: YEN.com.gh