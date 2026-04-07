Patrick Agyemang has suffered a devastating blow after picking up a serious injury that has ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup

The 25-year-old sustained the setback during an EFL Championship clash between Derby County and Stoke City on Monday night

Derby confirmed the devastating news in an official statement as the player prepares to spend considerable time on the sidelines

Patrick Agyemang’s dream of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been shattered after the US-born striker with Ghanaian roots suffered a serious injury during Derby County’s clash with Stoke City on Monday, April 6.

The 25-year-old went down in the first half after landing awkwardly while controlling the ball with his chest.

Patrick Agyemang covers his pain in agony after rupturing his Achilles during Derby's 2-0 win against Stoke on April 6, 2026. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

He immediately clutched his right leg and was visibly in distress as he was stretchered off in the 41st minute.

Derby went on to secure a 2-0 win, a result that keeps their Championship play-off hopes alive, but the mood was overshadowed by concern for one of their key players.

Agyemang ruled out of World Cup

Head coach John Eustace initially struck a cautious tone after the match, telling BBC Sport:

"Pat's gone off and gone for a scan, so we will have to wait and see. We don't want to see any player going off on a stretcher, and we don't want to lose our best players, so let's see how long it will be."

Those fears were later confirmed. Derby announced that Agyemang had suffered a ruptured Achilles in an official statement:

"The club can confirm Patrick Agyemang suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury during the first half of the Sky Bet Championship fixture against Stoke City. Patrick will be undergoing a further assessment of the injury later today.

The Rams also assured fans of their commitment to his recovery.

"The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery.

The most painful part of the update is what it means for his international future in the immediate term.

"As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer’s FIFA World Cup. At this stage it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery."

Patrick Agyemang Injury: US Star With Ghana Roots Ruled Out of World Cup After Serious Injury. Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/USSF.

Source: Getty Images

What was Agyemang's form before injury

The timing could not be worse. Agyemang, who idolises Asamoah Gyan, had been enjoying his most productive season, scoring 10 goals, more than any other Derby player in the current campaign.

He carried that form onto the international stage, finding the net during a recent friendly defeat to Belgium and featuring again against Portugal.

Below is a YouTube video of Agyemang's goals before his untimely injury:

Those appearances marked a significant step in his growing role with the United States men's national soccer team, having also started in both the semi-final and final of the 2025 Gold Cup.

In total, he has scored six goals in 14 caps and was emerging as one of the country’s most in-form attacking options heading into the World Cup.

Is Agyemang eligible for Ghana?

Born to Ghanaian parents, Agyemang was eligible to represent Ghana but chose to commit his future to the United States.

Now, with the tournament set to kick off on June 11, the US will play their first game a day later in Los Angeles against Paraguay, unfortunately without Agyemang.

He will be forced to watch from the sidelines, a cruel twist in what had been a breakthrough year.

2 top players set to miss WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted players confirmed to miss the 2026 World Cup.

Among them are Rodrygo of Brazil and Mohammed Salisu of Ghana, both ruled out through injury.

Source: YEN.com.gh