The GFA is considering an interim appointment ahead of Ghana's November AFCON qualifying double-header against Somalia

Ibrahim Tanko, currently coaching Medeama, and Black Stars assistant Godwin Attram is among the names under discussion

Ghana sit at the bottom of their qualifying group without a point after two consecutive defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is weighing up a short-term managerial appointment for the Black Stars, with Medeama head coach Ibrahim Tanko and current Black Stars assistant Godwin Attram identified as leading candidates for the role on an interim basis.

The development follows the departure of Carlos Queiroz and comes as Ghana face a pressing need to name a coach ahead of their November 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Somalia.

Godwin Attram and Ibrahim Tanko have emerged as candidates to handle the Black Stars coaching role for the November AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Photos by Shaun Botterill and Matthew Ashton/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's dismal start to AFCON qualifying

The urgency surrounding the appointment stems from two consecutive qualifying defeats that have left the Black Stars in serious trouble.

A 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in their opener was followed by an even more damaging result at home, where Ghana conceded four goals after leading 2-0 to fall 4-2 to The Gambia.

The back-to-back losses leave the Black Stars without a single point from their opening two qualifying matches.

According to 3Sports sources, the GFA is exploring a temporary solution to ensure the team is adequately prepared for the Somalia double-header in November, while a broader search for a permanent head coach continues in parallel.

What are Tanko and Attram's credentials?

Both candidates bring familiarity with Ghana's national team structures.

Tanko previously served as an assistant coach of the senior national team and also managed the Black Meteors, making him a recognisable figure within the country's football setup. He is currently in charge at Medeama SC.

Attram, a former Ghana international, already occupies a coaching role within the existing Black Stars backroom staff as an assistant, which could make a transition to interim head coach a straightforward option in the short term.

Their shared understanding of the national team environment is understood to be a key factor in the GFA's thinking as it looks for a caretaker while the permanent recruitment process unfolds.

Committee tasked with finding permanent solution

The GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have jointly established a five-member committee to lead the search for a substantive head coach.

The committee will assess candidates and present a recommendation before Ghana's final two AFCON qualifying fixtures, against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia, scheduled for March 2027.

No formal decision on either the interim or permanent appointment had been made at the time of publication.

Essien emerges as Black Stars coaching candidate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien has emerged as a potential candidate for Ghana’s interim head coaching role.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder has been working as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland since 2020.

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Source: YEN.com.gh