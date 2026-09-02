US Issues Travel Alert to Americans, Others Travelling to the Middle East

The US Embassy in Qatar released a security alert to American citizens after US military strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump warned Tehran of a far more severe response should Iran choose to retaliate against the strikes

The embassy directed Americans in Qatar to enrol in the STEP programme, avoid demonstrations, and prepare emergency contacts

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The United States Embassy in Qatar has issued a formal security alert to American citizens in the country following US military strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

The alert was released shortly after President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes had taken place, describing them as "large and powerful." In a pointed warning to Tehran, Trump stated that any Iranian retaliation would be met with an even stronger response.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issues a security alert for American citizens amid military strikes on Iranian targets. Citizens are advised to enrol in STEP and stay informed. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!" Trump stated.

What the embassy told Americans in Qatar

Despite the elevated security environment, the embassy confirmed it remains operational for routine citizen services and limited visa processing.

Americans in Qatar were directed to enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP), which allows the embassy to send security updates and make contact with registered citizens during emergencies. They were also told to check the embassy's Security Alerts page regularly for the latest developments.

The embassy's statement noted that the regional security environment "remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," and warned Americans to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and broader travel disruptions across the Middle East.

In the event of an aerial attack, citizens were advised to move away from glass doors, windows, and debris, and to follow guidance from local authorities and news outlets. The embassy also urged everyone to keep mobile phones fully charged and to store emergency contact numbers in advance.

Additional safety precautions for Americans in the region

Beyond immediate physical safety, the embassy outlined a broader set of behavioural precautions. Americans were instructed to remain alert to their surroundings, avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings, and stay away from areas with a significant police presence.

Citizens were further advised to maintain a low profile and to exercise particular caution around locations publicly associated with the United States.

Those with upcoming travel were told to contact their airlines directly for information on any disruptions.

Embassy to offer consular services in Cape Coast

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana announced its decision to conduct consular outreach events.

The aim is to offer limited passport acceptance services in two regional cities in September 2026.

The Embassy said eligible US citizens will be able to submit passport renewal applications at both locations using Form DS-82.

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Source: YEN.com.gh