An economy will often thrive for as long as there are sufficient and reliable transport and communication infrastructure. It is through these two aspects that there will hardly be any hassle when it comes to people getting to work or the market. Ghana is no exception. The Ghanaian government has chosen to invest in the intercity STC bus company to improve the mode of transport across the country, and even beyond.

STC Ghana is a bus company that has come in handy in transporting both people and commodities across the country. Through this, we have witnessed an expanded level of efficiency within the transport industry. But, is that all you need to know about this firm? Well, there is no better way for you to learn much about this company than taking this ride with us. Sit back and get the insights you need.

About STC Ghana

The intercity STC Ghana is a transport entity with functional coach services. The government holds a significant stake and controls this company. It prides itself on a fleet of commercial vehicles that go to over 25 destinations, including other countries like Ivory Coast, Benin, and Burkina Faso.

In a bid to regain its status as the top transport company in the country, the government entered into a deal with Noradic Logistics Limited in 2015. This move meant that they would have an additional 100 vehicles in their fleet. Further, there would be an extra 300 coaches to the fleet as time goes by. Nothing worked as much magic as this move. It is after the deal that we saw the reintroduction of the Accra-Kumasi and the STC Ghana Accra to Lagos and back to Accra routes.

The government has a 20% stake in the service, with SSNIT controlling the rest. This way, the financial soundness of the company is hardly doubtable. The profits accrued will come in handy in paying for the buses. Not long ago, STC repaid about 1.7 million USD fro the 50 coaches bought in 2016.

STC Ghana fare

Often, the fares between one destination to another tend to differ. Such changes are dependent on time and distance. For instance, the fare between Kumasi and Accra will often be between 40 and 50 GHC. Generally, these tickets will cost you between as low as 27 and as high as 132 GHC for local trips. International trips will often start from about 200 GHC.

However, here is the list of the estimated prices for different destinations:

Accra to Bolga is GH₵125

Accra to Kumasi is GH₵40 to GH₵45

Accra to Nandom is GH₵120

Accra to Navrongo is GH₵130

Accra to Paga is GH₵130

Accra to Tamale is GH₵110

Accra to Wa is GH₵105

Aflao to Accra is GH₵32

Aflao to Elubo is GH₵190

Berekum to Kumasi is GH₵20

Berekum to Accra is GH₵57

Bunso to Kumasi is GH₵45

Bunso to Accra is GH₵50

Bunso to Tamale is GH₵110

Bunso to Bolga is GH₵125

Bunso to Navrongo is GH₵130

Bunso to Paga is GH₵130

Bunso to Wa is GH₵105

Bunso to Doma is GH₵60

Ho to Accra is GH₵29

Cape Coast to Abidjan is GH₵200

Cape Coast to Accra is GH₵33

Cape Coast to Tema is GH₵38

Cape Coast to Takoradi is GH₵20

Cape Coast to Kumasi is GH₵44

Sunayani to Kumasi is GH₵18

STC GHC online ticketing

In the wake of technology, convenience has become a priority. STC Ghana has not been left behind in this pursuit. It has embraced online ticketing for both international and local trips.

STC Ghana has an online booking system that allows you to book tickets from the comfort of your home. However, online booking is only available in some parts of Ghana. If you cannot book STC online tickets for your destination, you may need to visit any of their stations or terminals.

Here is everything you need to know about STC ticketing Ghana Accra:

Downloading the app

Since STC ticket booking is an online affair, you may have to download the STCtravel app as below:

Launch the Google Play Store on your phone.

Type the app’s name on your search bar.

Click on the search icon.

Click install.

The app will install itself on your phone.

After logging in, you can now book trips and pay for your ticket through the app.

Creating an account on the STC website

To book a ticket through STC’s website, you need to create an account first by following the simple steps below:

First, visit the website.

Then, on the top right corner, under 'my account', select registration.

Add your personal details on the slots provided, i.e., name, mobile number, email address, and create a strong password, which shouldn't contain less than six characters.

Click submit.

To verify your phone number, you’ll receive a text message.

If you already have an account on the platform, sign in using the details you entered during registration.

Booking a ticket through the STC website

Visit the STC Ghana website to start your booking Locate the Booking box and fill in your travelling details, such as your departure location (Traveling From), destination (Traveling To), and the travel date. Proceed by clicking on the Search button to check for the available buses Pick out from the numerous buses displayed on the page against your travelling date. Make payment to complete your STC online booking of tickets.

Once you have successfully booked your ticket, a receipt will be sent to your number and email for confirmation.

Paying for your ticket

You can pay for your ticket through the website after confirming bus availability. The payment options are as below:

Vodafone cash

AirtelTigo cash

Visa/Master card

MTN MoMo

If the need arises, you can cancel your ticket through the app website or contact the customer care agents.

STC Ghana schedule and destinations

STC Ghana goes to around 30 destinations. In the wake of consistency and efficiency, adopting a timetable has become an essential part of their program. You will be free to get this timetable from the STC Ghana website. Going through this site will familiarize you with when a bus will be leaving for a particular destination.

Here is a full list of Intercity STC Ghana destinations:

Accra to Abidjan Accra to Bolgatanga Accra to Cape Coast Accra to Cotonou Accra to Kumasi Accra to Nandom Accra to Paga Accra to Tamale Accra to Takoradi Accra to Tarkwa Accra to Wa Abidjan to Lome Abidjan to Zabre Abidjan to Kumasi Bolga to Kumasi Cape Coast to Bolga Cape Coast to Tamale Kumasi to Aflao Kumasi to Nandom Kumasi to Tamale Tarakodi to Bolga Tarakodi to Tamale Tudu to AflaoTudu or Kpndo Tema to Bolga Tema to Cape Coast Tema to Kumasi Tudu to Nkwata Tema to Paga Tema to Tamale Tema to Tarakodi

Apart from intercity transportation across 30 destinations in Ghana, STC Ghana Transport Company also offers the following services.

Bus Services and hiring

Package / Parcel Express

Valuation Services

Engineering Consultancy Services

Driver Training School

Park and Ride Facility

Students Transport Services

These services are not only comprehensive but also reliable. Please do not shy away from reaching out to them to confirm their availability.

STC Ghana contacts and offices

A group of people about to board a bus. Photo: @intercity_stc

Source: Twitter

Whether you want to reach the company physically or through an online platform, STC will always be at your service. Here are STC Ghana contact numbers in different branches.

Head Office

No. 1 Ajuma Street, Opposite Awudome Cemetery

Tel: 0557943605/0557943606/0573100375/0573100398

P.O Box 7384, Ring Road, Accrachre

Tudu Station

Accra CBD

STC Ghana telephone: 0573100340

Kumasi Station

Oforikom terminal

Tel 053100382

Adum Terminal

Tel 0557943607/0573100383

Achimota Station

Along New Achimota Lorry Park

Tel 0245376833/05771443799

FAQs

How much is STC from Kumasi to Takoradi? Tickets cost $7 - $9, and the journey takes five hours and forty minutes. Intercity STC Coaches operates a bus from Kumasi to Takoradi 3 times daily. How much is STC from Accra to Takoradi? Tickets cost $8, and the journey takes three hours and thirty minutes. Intercity STC Coaches operates a bus from Accra to Takoradi 3 times daily. Who is the owner of STC in Ghana? Intercity STC is owned by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), which has majority shares after taking over from VANEF and the Government of Ghana, the minority shareholder.

Relying on STC Ghana is one of the best decisions you can make whenever you are within the country. It will serve you with both reliability and convenience in the long run. Additionally, online ticketing makes it easier to book travel.

