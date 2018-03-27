StarTimes Ghana packages, prices and list of channels 2022
The majority of African countries have switched to digital television. As a result of this technological advancement, many digital service providers have sprung up. As one of the countries that have embraced the digital revolution, Ghana has a diverse range of service providers. StarTimes Ghana is one example of a reliable digital television service provider. Find out what it offers, including its packages and price list.
StarTimes TV is a Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and satellite service provider with a strong presence in sub-Saharan Africa. It has operations in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Guinea. With a subscription to one of the StarTimes Ghana packages, you will access many sports, movies, and entertainment channels.
What are the StarTimes Ghana packages?
What are the packages in StarTimes? Customers can choose from five different packages offered by the company. They are all priced differently and have distinct channels. Here are the StarTimes packages below:
1. StarTimes Nova - GHC. 22
The Nova bouquet offers the most affordable StarTimes subscription price in Ghana. You will have access to 32 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres for GHC. 22 per month. Here are the channels included in the package:
- AMC Movies
- Max Tv
- E. Tv
- St Dadin Kowa
- NTA News 24
- Silverbird Tv
- E-Stars
- Orisun
- Farin Wata
- Tvc News
- Iqraa
- Btv
- Wap Tv
- CGTN
- Dove Tv
- Da Vinci
- St Guide
- St Swahili
- St Sports Focus
- St Zone
- CGTN Documentary
- Mindset Learn
- St Gospel
- CNC World
- St Kasi Music
- St Kungfu
- GTV
- Utv
- Joy Prime
- Adom Tv
- GTV Sports Plus
- Tv3 Ghana
2. StarTimes Smart - GHC. 49
The StarTimes Smart bouquet provides the most affordable subscription with premium channel access. For GHC. 49 per month, you will have access to 34 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres. Here are the channels included in the package:
- Zee One
- Jimjam
- Bbc World News
- Star Life
- Espn
- St Africa
- St Bollywood
- St Novela E
- St Rise
- Sky News
- Toonami
- PBO
- Tnt Africa
- Nickelodeon
- Nigezie
- Zee Cinema
- Al Jazeera
- France 24 E
- St Kasi Music
- M6 Music
- St Sports Arena
- St Sino Drama
- Emmanuel Tv
- E!
- Tbn Yetu
- Africa News
- Sunna Tv
- St Yoruba
- NGW
- St Naija
- Trace Mziki
- St Kids
- EWTN
- MUTV
3. StarTimes Super - GHC. 79
All of the premium StarTimes stations are included in the Super bouquet. This package is ideal if you want access to endless entertainment, sports, and animation.
For GHC. 79, you can watch nearly all Bundesliga games and watch super movies on the ST Movies Plus channel. The channels available in this bouquet are as follows:
- Zee Magic
- St Adepa
- Bloomberg
- Fox News
- Espn 2
- Colours
- Msnbc
- St Nollywood Plus
- Dbm Tv
- Star Gold
- St Movies Plus
- Star Plus
- Canal J
- TDC
- Baby Tv
- Style Tv
- Tv5 Monde
- Fuel Tv
- Classica
- Mcm Top
- St Sports Life
- Kto
- Ebony Life
- Aforevo Tv
- Ngc
- Ndtv 24x7
- Raj Tv
- St World Football Hd
- St Novela E Plus
- Glow Tv
- Dreamworks
- Cbeebies
4. StarTimes French - GHC. 80
A subscription to this package is required to access French StarTimes decoder channels in Ghana. This bouquet includes news, entertainment, kids' stations, music, and sports channels. Among the channels available are:
- St Nollywood F
- Iqraa
- Baby Tv
- Tv5 Monde
- St Novela F
- France 2
- Mcm Top
- France 3
- CGTN F
- France 5
- SFR Sport 4
- France 24
- Africa News
- KTO
- Aforevo Tv
- Discovery Sci. F
5. StarTimes Chinese - GHC. 100
This bouquet covers a variety of popular Chinese channels. You can purchase this package to add to your current subscription if you fancy Chinese movies and news. You will have access to the following channels:
- Fujian Satellite TV
- Zhejiang Satellite TV
- Beijing Satellite TV
- Tianjin Satellite TV
- Phoenix Info
- CCTV 4
- CTI Asia
- Phoenix CNE
- St Kungfu
- Chinese Film and Television
- CCTV Entertainment
- China Movies Channel
- Dragon TV
- Hunan World
- Jiangsu Satellite TV
- Southern Satellite TV
- CCTV 13
- CCTV 6
- CCTV 5+
- CCTV 9
How much do you pay for StarTimes monthly?
Each StarTimes bouquet has a different price. As of 2022, the following are the new TV prices:
- Nova - GHC. 22
- Smart - GHC. 49
- Super - GHC. 79
- French - GHC. 80
- Chinese - GHC. 100
What is the StarTimes decoder price in Ghana?
To access StarTimes channels and bouquets, you need to purchase their decoder, satellite dish, cable, and LNB. The cost is as follows:
- Decoder - GHC. 60.00
- Dish, cable, and LNB - GHC 75.00
All new customers get a free 1-month subscription.
StarTimes Ghana contacts
If you have any complaints, queries, or suggestions, you can reach out to the company via the following official contacts:
- Phone number: 0242437888
- Facebook: @startimesghana
- Twitter: @startimesghana
- YouTube: StarTimes Official
What is the StarTimes frequency and symbol rate in Ghana?
With the Startimes satellite decoder and TV installation, you can choose various frequencies, symbol rates, and polarization. The reason is because of the effect of the GPS location of the receiving dish and the decoder model used.
StarTimes dish frequency, polarization, azimuth settings (Option 1)
- Satellite Name: Satlink or Astra 2B
- Band: KU band
- Frequency: 12,880
- Symbol Rate: 27,500
- Polarization: Horizontal (H)
StarTimes dish Settings, frequency, polarization, azimuth, symbol rate (Option 2)
- Frequency: 12015
- Polarization: Vertical (V)
- Symbol rate: 29950
- Azimuth (positioning): 9 degrees, East
StarTimes dish frequency, other settings (Option 3)
- Satellite: Eutelsat 10A
- Dish position (Azimuth): 9 degrees, East
Other combinations for Frequencies, Polarization and Symbol Rates:
- 919, Horizontal (H), 27,500
- 11.939, Vertical (V),27,500
- 11.881, Horizontal (H), 27,500
What is the StarTimes Ghana app?
The StarTimes App provides streaming content to platform subscribers. The StarTimes ON app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore and the Apple App Store. The Heiress on Max TV, which has a huge following, is among the most viewed programmes.
StarTimes Ghana is one of the country's leading digital TV operators. Millions of people have signed up for its budget-friendly bouquets. Therefore, if you're looking for a low-cost option, the service provider listed above should be able to help.
