StarTimes Ghana packages, prices and list of channels 2022

The majority of African countries have switched to digital television. As a result of this technological advancement, many digital service providers have sprung up. As one of the countries that have embraced the digital revolution, Ghana has a diverse range of service providers. StarTimes Ghana is one example of a reliable digital television service provider. Find out what it offers, including its packages and price list.

StarTimes TV is a Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and satellite service provider with a strong presence in sub-Saharan Africa. It has operations in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Guinea. With a subscription to one of the StarTimes Ghana packages, you will access many sports, movies, and entertainment channels.

What are the StarTimes Ghana packages?

What are the packages in StarTimes? Customers can choose from five different packages offered by the company. They are all priced differently and have distinct channels. Here are the StarTimes packages below:

1. StarTimes Nova - GHC. 22

The Nova bouquet offers the most affordable StarTimes subscription price in Ghana. You will have access to 32 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres for GHC. 22 per month. Here are the channels included in the package:

AMC Movies

Max Tv

E. Tv

St Dadin Kowa

NTA News 24

Silverbird Tv

E-Stars

Orisun

Farin Wata

Tvc News

Iqraa

Btv

Wap Tv

CGTN

Dove Tv

Da Vinci

St Guide

St Swahili

St Sports Focus

St Zone

CGTN Documentary

Mindset Learn

St Gospel

CNC World

St Kasi Music

St Kungfu

GTV

Utv

Joy Prime

Adom Tv

GTV Sports Plus

Tv3 Ghana

2. StarTimes Smart - GHC. 49

The StarTimes Smart bouquet provides the most affordable subscription with premium channel access. For GHC. 49 per month, you will have access to 34 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres. Here are the channels included in the package:

Zee One

Jimjam

Bbc World News

Star Life

Espn

St Africa

St Bollywood

St Novela E

St Rise

Sky News

Toonami

PBO

Tnt Africa

Nickelodeon

Nigezie

Zee Cinema

Al Jazeera

France 24 E

St Kasi Music

M6 Music

St Sports Arena

St Sino Drama

Emmanuel Tv

E!

Tbn Yetu

Africa News

Sunna Tv

St Yoruba

NGW

St Naija

Trace Mziki

St Kids

EWTN

MUTV

3. StarTimes Super - GHC. 79

All of the premium StarTimes stations are included in the Super bouquet. This package is ideal if you want access to endless entertainment, sports, and animation.

For GHC. 79, you can watch nearly all Bundesliga games and watch super movies on the ST Movies Plus channel. The channels available in this bouquet are as follows:

Zee Magic

St Adepa

Bloomberg

Fox News

Espn 2

Colours

Msnbc

St Nollywood Plus

Dbm Tv

Star Gold

St Movies Plus

Star Plus

Canal J

TDC

Baby Tv

Style Tv

Tv5 Monde

Fuel Tv

Classica

Mcm Top

St Sports Life

Kto

Ebony Life

Aforevo Tv

Ngc

Ndtv 24x7

Raj Tv

St World Football Hd

St Novela E Plus

Glow Tv

Dreamworks

Cbeebies

4. StarTimes French - GHC. 80

A subscription to this package is required to access French StarTimes decoder channels in Ghana. This bouquet includes news, entertainment, kids' stations, music, and sports channels. Among the channels available are:

St Nollywood F

Iqraa

Baby Tv

Tv5 Monde

St Novela F

France 2

Mcm Top

France 3

CGTN F

France 5

SFR Sport 4

France 24

Africa News

KTO

Aforevo Tv

Discovery Sci. F

5. StarTimes Chinese - GHC. 100

This bouquet covers a variety of popular Chinese channels. You can purchase this package to add to your current subscription if you fancy Chinese movies and news. You will have access to the following channels:

Fujian Satellite TV

Zhejiang Satellite TV

Beijing Satellite TV

Tianjin Satellite TV

Phoenix Info

CCTV 4

CTI Asia

Phoenix CNE

St Kungfu

Chinese Film and Television

CCTV Entertainment

China Movies Channel

Dragon TV

Hunan World

Jiangsu Satellite TV

Southern Satellite TV

CCTV 13

CCTV 6

CCTV 5+

CCTV 9

How much do you pay for StarTimes monthly?

Each StarTimes bouquet has a different price. As of 2022, the following are the new TV prices:

Nova - GHC. 22

Smart - GHC. 49

Super - GHC. 79

French - GHC. 80

Chinese - GHC. 100

What is the StarTimes decoder price in Ghana?

To access StarTimes channels and bouquets, you need to purchase their decoder, satellite dish, cable, and LNB. The cost is as follows:

Decoder - GHC. 60.00

Dish, cable, and LNB - GHC 75.00

All new customers get a free 1-month subscription.

StarTimes Ghana contacts

If you have any complaints, queries, or suggestions, you can reach out to the company via the following :

Phone number: 0242437888

0242437888 Facebook:

Twitter :

: YouTube: StarTimes Official

What is the StarTimes frequency and symbol rate in Ghana?

With the Startimes satellite decoder and TV installation, you can choose various frequencies, symbol rates, and polarization. The reason is because of the effect of the GPS location of the receiving dish and the decoder model used.

StarTimes dish frequency, polarization, azimuth settings (Option 1)

Satellite Name: Satlink or Astra 2B

Band: KU band

Frequency: 12,880

Symbol Rate: 27,500

Polarization: Horizontal (H)

StarTimes dish Settings, frequency, polarization, azimuth, symbol rate (Option 2)

Frequency: 12015

Polarization: Vertical (V)

Symbol rate: 29950

Azimuth (positioning): 9 degrees, East

StarTimes dish frequency, other settings (Option 3)

Satellite: Eutelsat 10A

Dish position (Azimuth): 9 degrees, East

Other combinations for Frequencies, Polarization and Symbol Rates:

919, Horizontal (H), 27,500

11.939, Vertical (V),27,500

11.881, Horizontal (H), 27,500

What is the StarTimes Ghana app?

The StarTimes App provides streaming content to platform subscribers. The StarTimes ON app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore and the Apple App Store. The Heiress on Max TV, which has a huge following, is among the most viewed programmes.

StarTimes Ghana is one of the country's leading digital TV operators. Millions of people have signed up for its budget-friendly bouquets. Therefore, if you're looking for a low-cost option, the service provider listed above should be able to help.

