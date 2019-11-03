Ministers in Ghana: List of the names and positions of current leaders in Ghana 2021/2022
The Cabinet of Ghana is the Executive Branch of the Government of Ghana. The Cabinet members are appointed by the President and report to the President. The Cabinet is constituted in conformity with the country's constitution. The constitution urges the President to have a Cabinet of no fewer than 10 and not more than 19 ministers. So, who are the ministers in Ghana?
After his swearing-in as the fifth president of the fourth republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed 37 ministers to serve in various ministries. All the nominees were sworn into office after going through parliamentary vetting.
Current ministers in Ghana
How many ministers are there in Ghana? There are 36 ministers in Ghana. Initially, there were eighty-eight ministers during the reign of President John Mahama. However, when President Nana Akufo-Addo took over the position of the president, he announced his cabinet, which stood out from the rest.
Who are the current ministers in Ghana now?
They are different ministers in Ghana holding different offices. These are the names that are making up the current ministers of Ghana and their positions:
Trade and Industry
The head of this ministry is Alan John Kyerematen. He was appointed in January 2017.
Finance
Ken Ofori-Atta is the head of this government department. Abena Osei Asare, Kwaku Kwarteng and Charles Adu Boahen are Ken's deputy ministers in Ghana.
Defence
The head of this government department is Dominic Nitiwul whereas his deputy is Derrick Oduro.
The Interior
The head of this government department is Ambrose Dery. His assistant is Henry Quartey.
Energy
Matthew Opoku Prempeh was maintained as a Minister but to a new designation as head of Energy.
Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice
The head of this department is Godfred Yeboah Dame.
Foreign Affairs Regional Integration
The head of this department is Shirley Ayorkor Botwe. Her assistants are Charles Owiredu and Mohammed Habbib Tijani.
Food and Agriculture
Owusu Afriyie Akoto leads this ministry. His deputies are George Oduro, William Agyapong Quaitoo and Sagre Bambangi.
Ministry of education Ghana
The new head of this department is Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum. He was elevated from his previous position as a deputy minister.
Health
Who is the Minister of Health in Ghana? Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is in charge of this department. His deputies are Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah and Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.
Monitoring and Evaluation
Anthony Akoto Osei is in charge of this department while William Kwasi Sabi is his deputy.
Regional Reorganization and Development
The head of this ministry is Dan Kweku Botwe while the deputy is Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah.
Lands and Natural Resources
Samuel Abdulai Jinapor is the new Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.
Railway Development
The new head of this department is John Peter Amewu.
Employment and Labour Relations
Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah is in charge of this department. His deputy is Bright Wireko Brobbey.
Transport
Kweku Ofori Asiamah is in charge of the department of transport.
Tourism, Arts and Culture
Ibrahim Awal Mohammed retained his position as Minister but is now heading a new ministry.
Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie is the new Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.
National Security Ministry
Albert Kan-Dapaah is the head of the Department of National Security Ministry.
Youth and Sports
Hon. Mustapha Yussif is the new head in charge of this department.
Local Government and Rural Development
Dan Botwe is the new head in charge of this department.
Works and Housing
Who is the current Minister for Works and Housing in Ghana? The new head of this department is Francis Asenso-Boakye.
Communication and Digitalisation
The head of this department is Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful while the assistants are Vincent Sowah Odotei and George Andah.
Information
The head of this ministry is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
Roads and Highways
Kwesi Amoako Atta is in charge of this ministry. His deputies are Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.
Gender, Children and Social Protection
Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo is the new Minister for this docket.
The heads in charge of Gender and Social Protection are Cynthia Morrison and Otiko Afisa Djaba. Gifty Twum Ampofo is their deputy.
Planning
George Yaw Gyan-Baffour is the minister in charge of this ministry.
Fisheries and Aquaculture Development
Mavis Hawa Koomson has been retained as a Minister but to the new designation of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.
Sanitation and Water Resources
Cecilia Abena Dapaah maintained her position as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.
Minister of State at the Works and Housing Ministry
Freda Prempeh has been elevated to a Minister of State at the Works and Housing Ministry.
Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum is the new Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Inner cities and Zongo Development
Abubakar Boniface Siddique is the head of this department while his deputy is Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.
Parliamentary Affairs
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is in charge of this department.
Sanitation and Water Resources
Cecilia Abena Dapaah is the new head of this ministry.
Minister of State at the Office of the President
Bryan Acheampong is in charge of this ministry.
Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the head of this department.
Regional Ministers
Apart from the cabinet ministers, the president also appoints ministers of Ghana for the different regions of the country. They include:
Ahafo Region
The head of the Ahafo region is George Boakye.
Ashanti Region
The head of the Ashanti region is Simon Osei-Mensah, and his deputy is Elizabeth Agyeman.
Bono Region
The head of the Bono region is Justina Owusu – Banahene.
Bono East Region
The head of the Bono East region is Adu Gyan.
Central Region
The head of the Central region is Justina Marigold Assan.
Eastern Region
The head of this region is Seth Acheampong.
Greater Accra Region
The head of this region is Hon. Henry Quartey, MP.
Northern Region
The head of this region is Shani Alhassan Saibu.
North East
The head of this region is Yidana Zakaria.
Oti Region
The head of this region is Joseph Makubu.
Savannah Region
The head of this region is Saeed Muhazu Jibril.
Upper East Region
The head of this region is Stephen Yakubu.
Upper West Region
The head of this region is Dr Hafiz Bin Salib.
Volta Region
The head of the Volta region is Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.
Western Region
The head of this region is Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, MP.
Western North
The head of this region is Richard Obeng.
Ministers in Ghana are responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of the agencies within their portfolios. They are also mandated with meeting delegations and conducting negotiations and may travel to represent government interests or their department.
