The Cabinet of Ghana is the Executive Branch of the Government of Ghana. The Cabinet members are appointed by the President and report to the President. The Cabinet is constituted in conformity with the country's constitution. The constitution urges the President to have a Cabinet of no fewer than 10 and not more than 19 ministers. So, who are the ministers in Ghana?

After his swearing-in as the fifth president of the fourth republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed 37 ministers to serve in various ministries. All the nominees were sworn into office after going through parliamentary vetting.

Current ministers in Ghana

How many ministers are there in Ghana? There are 36 ministers in Ghana. Initially, there were eighty-eight ministers during the reign of President John Mahama. However, when President Nana Akufo-Addo took over the position of the president, he announced his cabinet, which stood out from the rest.

Who are the current ministers in Ghana now?

They are different ministers in Ghana holding different offices. These are the names that are making up the current ministers of Ghana and their positions:

Trade and Industry

The head of this ministry is Alan John Kyerematen. He was appointed in January 2017.

Finance

Ken Ofori-Atta is the head of this government department. Abena Osei Asare, Kwaku Kwarteng and Charles Adu Boahen are Ken's deputy ministers in Ghana.

Defence

The head of this government department is Dominic Nitiwul whereas his deputy is Derrick Oduro.

The Interior

The head of this government department is Ambrose Dery. His assistant is Henry Quartey.

Energy

Matthew Opoku Prempeh was maintained as a Minister but to a new designation as head of Energy.

Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice

The head of this department is Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Foreign Affairs Regional Integration

The head of this department is Shirley Ayorkor Botwe. Her assistants are Charles Owiredu and Mohammed Habbib Tijani.

Food and Agriculture

Owusu Afriyie Akoto leads this ministry. His deputies are George Oduro, William Agyapong Quaitoo and Sagre Bambangi.

Ministry of education Ghana

The new head of this department is Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum. He was elevated from his previous position as a deputy minister.

Health

Who is the Minister of Health in Ghana? Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is in charge of this department. His deputies are Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah and Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

Monitoring and Evaluation

Anthony Akoto Osei is in charge of this department while William Kwasi Sabi is his deputy.

Regional Reorganization and Development

The head of this ministry is Dan Kweku Botwe while the deputy is Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah.

Lands and Natural Resources

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor is the new Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

Railway Development

The new head of this department is John Peter Amewu.

Employment and Labour Relations

Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah is in charge of this department. His deputy is Bright Wireko Brobbey.

Transport

Kweku Ofori Asiamah is in charge of the department of transport.

Tourism, Arts and Culture

Ibrahim Awal Mohammed retained his position as Minister but is now heading a new ministry.

Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie is the new Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

National Security Ministry

Albert Kan-Dapaah is the head of the Department of National Security Ministry.

Youth and Sports

Hon. Mustapha Yussif is the new head in charge of this department.

Local Government and Rural Development

Dan Botwe is the new head in charge of this department.

Works and Housing

Who is the current Minister for Works and Housing in Ghana? The new head of this department is Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Communication and Digitalisation

The head of this department is Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful while the assistants are Vincent Sowah Odotei and George Andah.

Information

The head of this ministry is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Roads and Highways

Kwesi Amoako Atta is in charge of this ministry. His deputies are Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

Gender, Children and Social Protection

Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo is the new Minister for this docket.

The heads in charge of Gender and Social Protection are Cynthia Morrison and Otiko Afisa Djaba. Gifty Twum Ampofo is their deputy.

Planning

George Yaw Gyan-Baffour is the minister in charge of this ministry.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Mavis Hawa Koomson has been retained as a Minister but to the new designation of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Sanitation and Water Resources

Cecilia Abena Dapaah maintained her position as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Minister of State at the Works and Housing Ministry

Freda Prempeh has been elevated to a Minister of State at the Works and Housing Ministry.

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum is the new Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Inner cities and Zongo Development

Abubakar Boniface Siddique is the head of this department while his deputy is Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

Parliamentary Affairs

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is in charge of this department.

Sanitation and Water Resources

Cecilia Abena Dapaah is the new head of this ministry.

Minister of State at the Office of the President

Bryan Acheampong is in charge of this ministry.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the head of this department.

Regional Ministers

Apart from the cabinet ministers, the president also appoints ministers of Ghana for the different regions of the country. They include:

Ahafo Region

The head of the Ahafo region is George Boakye.

Ashanti Region

The head of the Ashanti region is Simon Osei-Mensah, and his deputy is Elizabeth Agyeman.

Bono Region

The head of the Bono region is Justina Owusu – Banahene.

Bono East Region

The head of the Bono East region is Adu Gyan.

Central Region

The head of the Central region is Justina Marigold Assan.

Eastern Region

The head of this region is Seth Acheampong.

Greater Accra Region

The head of this region is Hon. Henry Quartey, MP.

Northern Region

The head of this region is Shani Alhassan Saibu.

North East

The head of this region is Yidana Zakaria.

Oti Region

The head of this region is Joseph Makubu.

Savannah Region

The head of this region is Saeed Muhazu Jibril.

Upper East Region

The head of this region is Stephen Yakubu.

Upper West Region

The head of this region is Dr Hafiz Bin Salib.

Volta Region

The head of the Volta region is Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.

Western Region

The head of this region is Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, MP.

Western North

The head of this region is Richard Obeng.

Ministers in Ghana are responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of the agencies within their portfolios. They are also mandated with meeting delegations and conducting negotiations and may travel to represent government interests or their department.

