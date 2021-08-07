The entertainment analyst find it surprising that anyone would question the importance of hype

Stonebwoy often talks about how certain unnamed artistes are always getting hyped

Baidoo shared his thoughts about hype in the entertainment space on Peace FM

Stonebwoy's assertion that some artistes live off on hype is a non-starter because it is a necessity in the entertainment industry, says Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment analyst.

Sharing his opinion on Entertainment Review on Peace 104.3 FM, the latter questioned the former's tendency to speak ill of artistes who are somehow always in the news for one thing or the other.

Hype is needed as an artiste; Stonebwoy lectured by Arnold Asamoah Baidoo in new video. Photo source: Stonebwoy, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Baidoo shared the analogy of artistes who are brilliant at what they do but are not known in mainstream circles.

"This is not the first time, Stonebwoy is talking about the fact that some artistes are more about hype. Senior, the other meaning of hype is attention, you cannot do this business without hype. You need to hype what you are doing. The business is all about attention," said Baidoo.

"You cannot do a showbiz industry without hype. Hype is a critical element in our industry so I find it awkward when the likes of Stonebwoy talk about 'oh some people are all about hype. Even when you put it in the hard work, you still need a certain level of hard work to push that product, to push that work so the hype is important."

Watch the video of Arnold schooling Stonebwoy below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Stonebwoy had advised fans against trying to emulate their favourite personalities.

Speaking during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he stated that most of the luxurious things including mansions and cars that celebrities flaunt on social media are not really theirs.

He shared that those things are for the purposes of "branding and packaging" adding that the real owners of said items are not living their lives in the open compared to persons in the entertainment industry.

His comments were made in the wake of himself, Shatta Wale, and Davido of Nigeria flaunting Rolls Royce and G-Wagon on social media.

Source: Yen