New Jeopardy host, Mayim Bialik's net worth in 2021: Earnings from Jeopardy and more
Mayim Bialik has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry ever since she made her appearance as a child actress on the NBC sitcom Blossom. She has remained true to herself throughout her career, choosing eclectic projects and embracing being a nerd. As a result, her net worth has risen steadily over the years, thanks to her consistency. So, what is Mayim Bialik's net worth?
Mayim Bialik is a super talented American actress. She also doubles up as an author, host, and neuroscientist. She is famous for starring in The Big Bang Theory and Jeopardy. She has garnered several awards and nominations for her excellence.
Mayim Bialik's profile summary
- Full name: Mayim Chaya Bialik
- Nickname: Mayim Bialik
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 12th December 1975
- Birth sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA
- Age: 45 years old (as of September 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Light brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 62 kg
- Height: 5 feet 3 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Jewish
- Father: Barry Bialik
- Mother: Beverly Winkleman
- Siblings: Isaac Brynjegard Bialik
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-spouse: Michael Stone (m.2003 - d.2013)
- Children: Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone, Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone
- Education: North Hollywood High School, University of California
- Profession: Actress, author, podcaster, blogger, neuroscientist
- Net worth: $25 million
Mayim Bialik's net worth
What is Mayim Chaya Bialik's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2021. She has made such a considerable sum of money from her different career and business ventures. She has earned through writing, being a neuroscientist, and actress. Here are the highlights of her career earnings:
Earnings from The Big Bang Theory
Mayim joined The Big Bang Theory in 2010. She had the recurring role of neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler. In addition, she starred as the love interest for Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. With her recurring role, she made roughly $45,000 per episode.
The amount increased to around $175,000 per episode after becoming a regular on the series. Finally, towards the show's final seasons, she started receiving $500,000 per episode for 48 episodes. Collectively, her Big Bang Theory's net worth totalled $24 million.
Earnings from Star of Blossom
The actress's breakthrough in the film industry occurred in 1990 after landing a role in the NBC sitcom Blossom. She played the lead role of Blossom Russo, detailing her upbringing in an Italian-American family. She dealt with many issues such as divorce, addiction and overall teenage anxiety.
How much did Mayik make from Blossom? She has not offered any information about the specific amount she made. However, she revealed that she did not make much money from the show compared to other TV stars of the day.
I did not have the kind of financial success that would’ve set me up for the rest of my life. Also, our show was never put into syndication.
Earnings from Jeopardy
The author was named one of the guest hosts of the beloved trivia game show Jeopardy after the death of Alex Trebek. She started hosting in March 2021, and within a short while, she had become a majority's favourite.
In August 2021, she was named the permanent host of Jeopardy spinoff and special events. On the other hand, executive producer Mike Richards took over the role of Alex as the host of the daily quiz show.
How much does she make from Jeopardy? She has not publicly revealed the amount she makes from the show. However, considering Trebek's annual salary of $18 million, Mayim must also make a significant sum from the show even though she only appears as a part-time host.
Earnings from neuroscience
Even though she had initially deferred her acceptance to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Mayim eventually graduated in 2000. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience and minors in Jewish studies and Hebrew. She also earned her PhD in neuroscience in 2007.
She worked as a teacher. On average, the salary of a neuroscience professor is roughly $66,534 per year. On the other hand, a PhD student at UCLA would earn even less, approximately $33,089 annually. Unfortunately, the amount was not enough; hence she opted to venture into the film industry.
The true story is I was running out of health insurance and figured if I could even get a couple of acting jobs here and there and if it's enough to get you your Screen Actors Guild Aftra health insurance, we would at least have insurance. I was not expecting to be a full-time actor.
More acting roles
Mayim began her career in the movie industry in 1987. She had a guest role on Beauty and the Beast, followed by The Facts of Life and Webster. The actress made her big-screen debut in 1988 when she starred in the horror cult classic Pumpkinhead.
Over the years, she has played the following roles in different films, television shows, web series and video games:
Films
- 1988 - Beaches as Young Cecilia
- 1988 - Pumpkinhead as Christine Wallace
- 1990 - The Kingdom Chums: Original Top Ten as Petey
- 2006 - Kalamazoo? as Maggie Goldman
- 2011 - The Chicago 8 as Nancy Kurshan
- TBA - As Sick As They Made Us
Television shows
- 1987 - Beauty and the Beast as Ellie
- 1988 - The Facts of Life as Jennifer Cole
- 1988 to 1989 - Webster as Frieda
- 1989 to 1990 - Empty Nest as Laurie Kincaid
- 1989 to 1990 - MacGyver as Lisa Woodman
- 1990 - Doogie Howser, MD as Candace
- 1990 - Molloy as Molloy Martin
- 1990 - Murphy Brown as Natalie
- 1990 - The Earth Day Special as Herself
- 1990 to 1995 - Blossom as Blossom Russo
- 1991 - Sea World's Mother Earth Celebration as Herself
- 1992 - Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? as Herself
- 1993 - The Hidden Room as Jillie
- 1994 - Don't Drink the Water as Susan Hollander
- 1994 to 1995 - The John Larroquette Show as Rachel
- 1995 to 1996 - The Adventures of Hyperman as Brittany Bright
- 1996; 1999 - Hey Arnold! as Maria
- 1996 - Aaahh!!! Real Monsters as Cindy
- 1996 - The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest as Lucy
- 1997 to 2000 - Recess as Kirsten Kurst
- 1997 - Johnny Bravo as Tour Guide
- 1997 - Extreme Ghostbusters as Girl in Future
- 1998 - Welcome to Paradox as Rita
- 2001 to 2002 - Lloyd in Space as Mean Cindy
- 2003 - 7th Heaven as Cathy
- 2004 - Kim Possible as Justine Flanner
- 2005 - Katbot as Paula
- 2005 - Fat Actress as Herself
- 2005; 2007 - Curb Your Enthusiasm as Jodi Funkhauser
- 2009 - Saving Grace as Esther
- 2009 - Bones as Genie Gormon
- 2009 - 'Til Death as Herself
- 2010 - The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Dr Wilameena Bink
- 2010 - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? as Herself / Expert
- 2010 to 2019 - The Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler
- 2011 - The Dog Who Saved Halloween as Medusa
- 2012 - Survivor: One World as Herself/Attendant
- 2014 - Candid Camera as Host
- 2014 - Stan Lee's Mighty 7 as Lady Lightning
- 2015 - Blaze and the Monster Machines as Great Sphinx
- 2015 - The Flight Before Christmas as Stephanie Michelle Hunt
- 2016 - Star vs the Forces of Evil as Willoughby
- 2017 - MasterChef Junior as Guest judge
- 2017 - Rhett & Link's Buddy System as Glenda
- 2017 - Drop the Mic as Herself
- 2020 - Celebrity Show-Off as Herself
- 2020 - Match Game as Herself
- 2020 - Young Sheldon as Amy Farrah Fowler
- 2021 - Call Me Kat as Kat
- 2021 - Jeopardy! as Herself
Web series
- 2013 - Traveler Who Can Also Travel Through Time as BOOTH.
- 2016 - YidLife Crisis as Chaya
- 2017 - Rhett and Link's Buddy System as Pathologist
- 2017 to 2018 - Good Mythical Morning as Herself
- 2018 - The Super Slow Show as Herself
Video games
- 2003 - X2:Wolverine's Revenge as May Deuce
- 2020 - Borderlands 3 as Herself
Writing, blogging, and podcasting
The actress has also earned vast sums of money as an author, blogger, and podcaster. So far, she has four books in her name, namely:
- 2012 - Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way
- 2014 - Mayim’s Vegan Table: More Than 100 Great-Tasting and Healthy Recipes From My Family to Yours
- 2017 -Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular
- 2018 -Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant
- 2021 -Flash Facts
As a blogger, she launched her lifestyle site, Grok Nation, in 2016. Even though the blog is still active, no new content has been posted since 2019.
In addition, Bialik co-hosts the podcast titled Mayim Bialik's Breakdown with her boyfriend, Cohen. The duo started the project together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They aimed at raising mental health awareness.
Mayim Bialik's net worth has grown steadily over the years thanks to her successful career and business ventures. In addition, she has engaged in acting, writing, blogging, podcasting and neuroscience. She is the epitome of hard work, commitment and consistency in his career.
Source: Yen