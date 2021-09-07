Juliet Ibrahim has opened up on her recent vacation to Dubai with her mother, son, and other family members

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim revealed such vacations are opportunities for her to spend time with her family

The actress also disclosed that many of her trips and vacations form part of her job as an influencer

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is a very busy personality who seems to be on the go every time. But even with her busy schedule, the actress still makes time for her family.

Ibrahim recently travelled to Dubai on a special vacation with her son, Jayden Safo, and mother Elizabeth, to make up for some of the lost time.

According to the actress, she often goes on such vacations with her family to ensure that they spend some time together even in the midst of her busy itinerary.

Ibrahim who revealed this in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, explained that her recent trip with the family was supposed to happen in 2020 but they could not go because of travel restrictions.

The actress was happy that she could make her son and mother happy on the trip which saw them enjoying stays in five luxury hotels and undertaking many holiday activities.

"I am a busy woman and mother but every year I make sure I take time off to spend the holiday with my son and my mom. They deserve a yearly holiday and I’m grateful to God I can put a smile on their faces yearly. Covid pandemic prevented that in 2020 but this year God made it happen. On this trip We stayed in 5 different hotels and my holiday activities was all organized by Groups Travel Tourism, a Dubai based travel and tour company."

Touching on why she prefers to splash her vacation on social media, Ibrahim explained that she works as an influencer and it is part of the role to convince people by showing them her own experiences.

"I feel as a traveler and a travel influencer I need to always explore every country or city I visit in the best way possible so my followers can be able to live it and see it through my eyes. If I can’t convince someone to visit a place just by sharing my real-life experience then I have failed as an influencer."

Apart from going on many of such trips as part of her influencer roles, she revealed that such vacations are good opportunities for networking adding that the upcoming Dubai Expo is a perfect example of that.

"I look forward to visiting Dubai very soon because the Expo 2020 is commencing in October and as you know I’m all about connecting, networking and doing business. I believe there’s so much we can do as a people if we unite and create that synergy. The most important thing is that; I am welcomed in Dubai with open arms and my brand is highly respected and appreciated over there. The rest will happen with God, consistency, and time on my side."

