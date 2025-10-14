ACCRA, GHANA. 3 October 2025. The Pelican Hotel, Cantonments, Accra, the new destination for modern Ghanaian hospitality in the capital, has officially opened its doors with a spectacular grand opening ceremony.

Designed to highlight the hotel’s commitment to excellence and its unique offerings, the event was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and key stakeholders. The opening marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s burgeoning tourism sector.

Mr Philippe Hitti, General Manager of The Pelican Hotel, expressed his excitement during his welcome remarks: “Tonight marks not just the opening of a hotel, but the realisation of a vision; one that has been carefully crafted from the ground up with passion, dedication, and excellence at its core.”

Mr Kofi Okyere-Darko, Director, Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, lauded the new establishment, stating: “The opening of The Pelican Hotel, Cantonments, Accra is a testament to the growing confidence in Ghana’s tourism potential, especially as it’s opened just in time for ‘December is Ghana’. This world-class facility will undoubtedly elevate our country’s appeal as a premier travel destination and offer job opportunities for our youth who have gained skills in the hospitality industry. Devtraco’s reputation in the real estate industry speaks for itself, and we have not been disappointed. We are excited to welcome such a distinguished addition to our hospitality landscape.”

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was led by the dignitaries present, including Mr Joseph Aidoo Snr, Founder of Devtraco Group; Mr Neil George, Executive Director of Aleph Hospitality; Mr Hitti, and Mr Okyere-Darko.

The grand opening also provided an exclusive opportunity for guests and media to go on showroom tours of selected rooms and facilities.

Mr George spoke to the media afterwards, saying: “The vision for The Pelican was for a haven where authentic hospitality rooted in Ghanaian culture meets modern style, where every guest feels welcome. As managers of the property, Aleph Hospitality is excited by the prospect of bringing global hospitality standards to The Pelican Hotel, as we’ve done across our growing portfolio in Africa and the Middle East.”

Following the ceremony, guests were treated to an exquisite “Food Flying Service”, showcasing signature menu items from the hotel’s diverse culinary offerings. The evening continued with a lively networking session.

The Pelican Hotel, Cantonments, Accra, distinguishes itself with a vibrant and diverse culinary landscape. Its signature food and beverage outlets offer unique ambiances and menus: The Atrium is perfect for relaxed social gatherings with light bites and creative cocktails, The Beak Bistro offers convenient all-day dining blending international favourites with authentic Ghanaian classics, and Mandarin Moon, which is yet to open, will provide an exquisite Asianinspired dining experience with its soft lighting, open kitchen, and tantalizing aromas.

The hotel boasts accommodations from standard rooms to suites for long-term stays, each offering modern amenities and stunning views. For meetings and conferencing, there are nearly 200 square meters of meeting and event spaces. Guests can also expect top-tier facilities, including a refreshing swimming pool and a fully equipped fitness centre, while dedicated staff offer personalised service. Situated in the prestigious Cantonments area, the hotel provides convenient access to Accra’s business and cultural hubs.

About The Pelican Hotel, Cantonments, Accra

The Pelican Hotel, located in Cantonments, Accra, Ghana, is a modern lifestyle destination designed for discerning travellers and guests seeking comfort, elegance, and exceptional service. With 134 well-appointed rooms and suites, versatile meeting and event spaces, and a selection of signature dining venues—including The Beak, a vibrant all-day restaurant, Atrium, a refined social lounge, and soon, Mandarin Moon, our speciality Asian restaurant— the hotel offers a blend of hospitality and sophistication in the heart of the city. Managed by Aleph Hospitality and proudly owned by Devtraco Plus, The Pelican Hotel is dedicated to creating memorable experiences that reflect Accra’s dynamic spirit and warm Ghanaian hospitality. https :// www . thepelicanhotel . com

About Devtraco Plus

Devtraco Plus is an industry-leading luxury real estate developer in Ghana. With an extensive portfolio of stellar residential properties that integrate luxury and quality at their core, Devtraco Plus brings over a decade of experience and an innovative approach to shaping urban living in the city’s vibrant locations.

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit www.alephhospitality.com

For further information, contact:

Name: Jamila Tahiru

Designation: Asst. Marketing Manager

Email address: Jamila.Tahiru@thepelicanhotel.com

Telephone number: +233 20 068 9923

