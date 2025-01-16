Prof. Kobby Mensah of the UGBS has developed a software tool to simplify university admissions for SHS students

The platform uses WASSCE grades, high school courses, and demographic details to generate personalised reports on students’ admission chances

It also helps SHS 1 students assess their progress early, adjust study strategies, and prepare for WASSCE exams effectively

A professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has developed software to make the university admissions process easier for Senior High School (SHS) students.

Prof Kobby Mensah disclosed that the Admissions Checker requires students to input their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) grades, high school courses, and demographic details.

Admission Checker processes this information using robust algorithms to generate a comprehensive report on applicants' chances of gaining admission to specific institutions and programs.

This tool allows them to make informed decisions about their academic futures, minimising the complexities of the admissions process.

“The software is designed to provide students with realistic choices and opportunities for university admission. Students can receive a report indicating their admission opportunities in percentage terms by inputting their academic records.”

“With Admissions Checker, SHS students can now embark on their academic journey with confidence, armed with the knowledge of their eligibility for esteemed institutions and sought-after courses,” he added.

The platform is handy for SHS students at different stages of their academic journey. For instance, SHS 1 students can input their terminal examination results to evaluate their potential eligibility for university admission. This early assessment helps them identify areas for improvement and adjust their study strategies to achieve better results in the WASSCE.

“This feature enables students to assess their readiness for university admission early on, helping them secure a strong performance in their final year," Prof Kobby Mensah.

With its accurate and comprehensive insights, Admissions Checker will eliminate much of the uncertainty and confusion associated with the university admissions process.

The tool streamlines the process and instils confidence in students as they plan their academic paths.

