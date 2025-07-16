The government’s deadline for the teacher licensure exam to be scrapped has been well-received by teacher groups.

The chairman of the Concerned Teachers Association in the Ashanti Region, Godfred McThetheh Ansah, told YEN.com.gh this move was long overdue.

Ansah maintained that teacher training colleges are well placed to license teachers without resorting to a less decentralised process after completing school, which is one of the downsides of the current licensure regime.

“When you are in school, when you are learning, it is easy, but when you go, it becomes difficult to learn… If you ask the person to come back and write the exam, it is wasting money, time and offering risk.”

Addressing concerns about the quality of teachers, he said the colleges of education were well equipped to provide the necessary quality.

And just like teachers have notably had to rewrite the licensure exam, students in teacher training colleges also have

“They have been rewriting until the time that they go through… I wish you would get access to the licensure exam and that of the college exam. There is no difference.”

