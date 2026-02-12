A young Nigerian lady based in Ghana shared a video showing how safe she feels in the country, no matter the time of day

The lady shared a video where she stepped out of her house at 2:45 am to get some food since she was feeling hungry

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their varied thoughts on her words

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Nigerian lady living in Ghana stepped out at around 2:45 am to buy food since she was hungry, and praised the country's safety.

The lady, who was wearing a morning coat over her nightgown and a hair bonnet, compared the safety of Ghana to that of her home country.

A Nigerian lady living in Ghana commends the country for its security as she steps out early in the morning to find some food. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the young lady said she does not feel scared walking on the streets where she resides in Ghana, no matter the time.

However, she indicated that she could not say the same when in Nigeria.

"You won't even be scared if you are in Ghana and you come out at dawn. Everywhere is just quiet. I don't know how Ghanaians train their citizens, but you can even hold your phone. Even in the afternoon in Nigeria, I can't hold my phone. But Ghanaians, I don't know how they train them. This country is so sweet to live in."

The young lady said her neighbourhood in Ghana is so calm and free of thieves that she can walk with her phone in her hand.

She noted that in Nigeria, even in the afternoon, criminals could take her phone from her.

The young lady applauded Ghanaians for their hospitality and security; she indicated that she felt safer in the neighbouring country than in Nigeria.

See the X post below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady praising Ghana's security

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X.

@BravestGemini77 said:

"Please try it at Ashaiman."

@NANA_TEDUA wrote:

"Till you hear gyina h)."

@fortune_gh said:

"Enjoy your stay."

@2xnmore wrote:

"Don’t push, it depends on where you live."

@1debrah_ said:

"I hate these forms of content so much, man. That’s how the towns become gentrified, and crimes get high. Enjoy the peace without your camera and go home abeg, no come kobalize us."

@AfroTorque wrote:

"Please stop inviting thieves 😂😂. It’s like you are telling them they are losing their grip."

@Emmanue69922657 said:

"Is she sure she is going to buy food, or is she doing business?😅."

@QuakuLona wrote:

"She dey stay for Ashaiman or Kasoa? If not, make she keep quiet 😂."

@BismarkRocky said:

"She’s awake and hungry at 2:am? I know exactly what she does for a living."

@jb999726 wrote:

"Step out at 2 am for what exactly? Her area is safe for her."

@eugeneGR8T said:

"When I see these videos, I don’t like them at all. What ideas are you trying to send out there?"

A Ghanaian-based Nigerian says he wants to be a prisoner after he saw videos of a fashion show at Kumasi Central Prison. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Nigerian man wants to be Ghanaian prisoner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian in Ghana had envisioned prison life as better than freedom after viewing a fashion show held in one of the correctional facilities.

The man explained that, from what he saw, it looked like prisoners in the country enjoyed better conditions than people living freely, with netizens questioning his remarks.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh