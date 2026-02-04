Manchester City marked Antoine Semenyo’s goal against Tottenham in a uniquely Ghanaian style, adding a cultural twist to the celebration

The Premier League giants paired the moment with a classic R2Bees track on social media, continuing their recent nod to Ghanaian music

Ghanaians flooded the comment section to celebrate the moment with Semenyo and Man City

Manchester City did more than celebrate a goal when Antoine Semenyo struck against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 Premier League draw.

The club released a short highlight clip soundtracked by “Over” from Ghanaian duo R2Bees, turning a routine post into a cultural nod that caught attention across social media.

Man City honour Antoine Semenyo with R2Bees music after scoring against Tottenham. Photo credit: @r2bees/X and Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

City celebrate Semenyo goal with R2Bees song

The tune choice carried weight. It spoke to heritage, background, and personal story rather than serving as a simple audio decoration.

Many followers applauded the gesture, calling it genuine and respectful instead of typical digital output.

This marked the second time City used music from Ghana to spotlight Semenyo, having earlier paired his maiden league strike with “Real Thing” by Kwesi Arthur and King Promise.

Watch the video:

That method follows a growing trend in England’s top division. West Ham often matched Mohammed Kudus' highlights with tracks from his homeland, while Tottenham continued a similar theme after his switch, even featuring King Paluta and Stonebwoy in media projects.

Stonebwoy later created a refix of "Overlord" to welcome Kudus, blending football with sound in a memorable way.

Watch the video:

City now seem to be walking a comparable road, using rhythm to strengthen bonds between athlete and fanbase.

R2Bees hold legendary status back home. The Tema-based pair, cousins Faisal Hakeem, known as Omar Sterling and Rashid Mugeez, shaped hip hop and hiplife for years with songs that filled speakers across the country.

Watch the video:

Seeing their work linked to moments on a global sporting platform felt fitting to many viewers.

Reactions poured in online. @don_thebe_ wrote:

"Loved how he silenced those spurs fans who laughed after he stumbled during the celebration 😂"

@yaw.way_ added:

"Better admin 🇬🇭🙌🔥"

@kwame_sounds_kul applauded Man City's admin:

"The admin is gooood with the music selection 🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥"

@dyna.dee1 summed up:

"🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ Adminnnnnnn.This is how we like it in the town ❤️🔥🔥🇬🇭"

Semenyo's stats since joining Manchester City

On the pitch, his influence keeps growing. He became the first player since Sergio Aguero to score and assist on debut against Exeter, according to The Guardian.

Shortly after, he joined Emmanuel Adebayor as another City figure to find the net in successive appearances early in a spell.

Antoine Semenyo gleefully celebrates his goal against Tottenham on the turf. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

A finish versus Spurs also matched Adebayor’s four goals in five games mark.

Those returns add punch to an already sharp frontline. Next up comes a cup meeting with Newcastle, where City carry a 2-0 lead into the second leg, per Sporting News.

Victory would book a Wembley date with Arsenal on March 22, repeating the 2018 final. For someone thriving on confidence, the stage looks perfect.

Why Semenyo snubbed EPL rivals

YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has explained the reasoning behind his January move to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old attracted interest from Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool but chose the Etihad switch.

Source: YEN.com.gh