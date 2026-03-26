Suzzy Pinamang has resurfaced in a new TikTok post, where she was seen studying quietly in class as she prepares for her WASSCE exams

The young student nearly lost her eyesight after a serious eye injury, but Ibrahim Mahama later stepped in to fund her expensive treatment abroad

Her return to the classroom has touched many hearts online, with social media users praising both her resilience and Ibrahim Mahama’s timely support

Suzzy Pinamang, a student of Adventist SHS, has given many Ghanaians another reason to smile after sharing a quiet but powerful moment from her academic journey on TikTok.

Suzzy Pinamang seen in classroom preparing for WASSCE after Ibrahim Mahama funded her eye surgery. Image credit: Ghhyper, +447Nana Adwoah

Source: UGC

In a recent post on her page, the young student was seen seated in a classroom, fully focused on her books as she prepared for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Suzzy was battling one of the most difficult moments of her life.

After suffering a severe eye injury, her future became uncertain, and many feared the worst.

It was during that period that businessman Ibrahim Mahama stepped in and took full responsibility for her medical care, sponsoring her treatment abroad and covering the cost of her expensive eye surgery in the UK

Suzzy Pinamang seen learning for WASSCE

Dressed casually in a green jersey and glasses, Suzzy appeared calm and determined as she went through notes and read from her geography textbook.

The post, though simple, quickly caught attention online.

In one of the photos, Suzzy Pinamang, known on TikTok as Nana Adwoa, was captured deeply concentrated on a page discussing the location, position, and size of Africa, while another image gave a close-up of the textbook she was studying from.

Instead of sharing a flashy video or a playful trend, she chose to show herself studying, something many saw as a sign of discipline and a strong desire to move forward in life.

Check out the TikTok post below:

As WASSCE draws closer, Suzzy’s latest TikTok post has become a reminder that she is preparing for the exams.

Netizens reacted to Suzzy Pinamang's studying

For many, the photos represented more than just exam preparation. They reflected resilience, determination, and the quiet strength of a young girl who appears ready to keep pushing no matter what life throws at her.

Her post has since sparked warm reactions from admirers who praised her for staying focused on school despite all she has gone through in recent times.

What made the moment even more touching for many people was the fact that Suzzy looked fully committed to her education and personal growth.

For many who came across the images, one thing was clear. Suzzy Pinamang is not only healing, but she is also trying to build a future for herself, one page at a time.

Check out some comments below:

13th April for me commented:

"Learn hard"

efyababe commented:

"Learn hard swertheart."

Ike man commented:

"GEOGRAPHY 😊❤️."

9_9 survival commented:

"A1 nkoaa."

Aratheboy commented:

"She slept after taking the pic."

Suzzy Pinamang praises Ibrahim Mahama and says doctors in the UK could not believe he sponsored her eye surgery. Image credit: Freepik, Kokonsapage3, Ibrahim Mahama

Source: UGC

Suzzy Pinamang shared the UK doctors' remarks

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzzy Pinamang, helped by Ibrahim Mahama after she nearly lost her eyesight, went on TikTok live to interact with her followers and publicly expressed gratitude to the businessman.

She shared that doctors and surgeons in the United Kingdom were amazed and found it hard to believe someone would sponsor such an expensive procedure out of goodwill.

According to her, the medical team kept asking about Ibrahim Mahama, describing his gesture as rare and extraordinary, with some of the doctors still asking questions.

Source: YEN.com.gh