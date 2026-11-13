The Hong Kong government released an official list of 200 universities worldwide whose graduates may qualify for the Top Talent Pass Scheme

Graduates from recognised institutions under Category B must have at least three years of work experience within the five years before applying

No African university appears on the list, which spans institutions across Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond

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The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has published a full list of 200 universities worldwide whose graduates may be eligible to apply for the city's Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS), a programme designed to draw skilled professionals to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government released an official list of 200 universities worldwide whose graduates may qualify for the Top Talent Pass Scheme. Credit: David Kamerman

Source: Getty Images

The scheme is notable for allowing qualified applicants to relocate to Hong Kong and begin searching for employment without first securing a job offer, according to the official government announcement.

Under Category B of the TTPS, graduates from institutions on the recognised list must have accumulated a minimum of three years of work experience within the five years immediately prior to their application.

Meeting the university requirement alone does not guarantee approval; applicants must also satisfy all other conditions set by Hong Kong's immigration authorities before a permit is granted.

Which universities made the list

The 200 institutions span multiple continents, with strong representation from Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. No African university appears on the list.

Mainland Chinese universities feature prominently, with 23 institutions included, among them Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Five Hong Kong institutions are also recognised: City University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The University of Hong Kong.

From the United Kingdom, 21 universities made the list, including the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The United States accounts for the largest single-country share, with more than 50 institutions listed. These include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and Columbia University, among others.

Other represented countries include Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Israel, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, reflecting the scheme's broad international scope.

The complete list of 200 recognised universities as published by the Hong Kong government is as follows:

1. Universidad de Buenos Aires

2. Adelaide University

3. Australian National University

4. Monash University

5. The University of Queensland

6. The University of Western Australia

7. University of Adelaide

8. University of Melbourne

9. University of New South Wales

10. University of Sydney

11. University of Technology Sydney

12. University of Vienna

13. Ghent University

14. KU Leuven

15. University of São Paulo

16. McGill University

17. McMaster University

18. University of Alberta

19. University of British Columbia

20. University of Montreal

21. University of Toronto

22. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

23. Beihang University

24. Beijing Institute of Technology

25. Beijing Normal University

26. Central South University

27. Fudan University

28. Harbin Institute of Technology

29. Huazhong University of Science and Technology

30. Nanjing University

31. Nankai University

32. Peking University

33. Renmin University of China

34. Shanghai Jiao Tong University

35. Sichuan University

36. Southeast University

37. Sun Yat-sen University

38. Tianjin University

39. Tongji University

40. Tsinghua University

41. University of Chinese Academy of Sciences

42. University of Science and Technology of China

43. Wuhan University

44. Xi'an Jiaotong University

45. Zhejiang University

46. Aarhus University

47. Technical University of Denmark

48. University of Copenhagen

49. University of Helsinki

50. Institut Polytechnique de Paris

51. Sorbonne University

52. Université Paris Cité

53. Université Paris-Saclay

54. Université PSL

55. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

56. Freie Universität Berlin

57. Heidelberg University

58. Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

59. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

60. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

61. RWTH Aachen University

62. Technical University of Munich

63. University of Bonn

64. University of Tübingen

65. City University of Hong Kong

66. The Chinese University of Hong Kong

67. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

68. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

69. The University of Hong Kong

70. Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin

71. Technion-Israel Institute of Technology

72. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

73. Weizmann Institute of Science

74. Politecnico di Milano

75. Kyoto University

76. Nagoya University

77. Osaka University

78. The University of Tokyo

79. Tohoku University

80. Tokyo Institute of Technology

81. Universiti Malaya

82. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

83. Delft University of Technology

84. Erasmus University Rotterdam

85. Hotelschool The Hague

86. Leiden University

87. University of Amsterdam

88. University of Groningen

89. Utrecht University

90. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

91. Wageningen University and Research

92. The University of Auckland

93. University of Oslo

94. Lomonosov Moscow State University

95. King Abdulaziz University

96. King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

97. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

98. King Saud University

99. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

100. National University of Singapore

101. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

102. Korea University

103. Pohang University of Science and Technology

104. Seoul National University

105. Sungkyunkwan University

106. Yonsei University

107. University of Barcelona

108. Karolinska Institute

109. KTH Royal Institute of Technology

110. Lund University

111. Stockholm University

112. Uppsala University

113. Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland

114. EHL Hospitality Business School

115. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

116. Glion Institute of Higher Education

117. Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education

118. Swiss Hotel Management School

119. University of Basel

120. University of Bern

121. University of Geneva

122. University of Zurich

123. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

124. National Taiwan University

125. Durham University

126. Imperial College London

127. King's College London

128. London School of Economics and Political Science

129. Queen Mary University of London

130. Royal College of Art

131. The University of Sheffield

132. University College London

133. University of Birmingham

134. University of Bristol

135. University of Cambridge

136. University of Edinburgh

137. University of Glasgow

138. University of Leeds

139. University of Manchester

140. University of Nottingham

141. University of Oxford

142. University of Southampton

143. University of St Andrews

144. University of the Arts London

145. University of Warwick

146. Boston University

147. Brown University

148. California Institute of Technology

149. Carnegie Mellon University

150. Columbia University

151. Cornell University

152. Dartmouth College

153. Duke University

154. Emory University

155. Georgia Institute of Technology

156. Harvard University

157. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

158. Johns Hopkins University

159. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

160. Michigan State University

161. New York University

162. Northwestern University

163. Ohio State University - Columbus

164. Parsons School of Design, The New School

165. Pennsylvania State University

166. Princeton University

167. Purdue University - West Lafayette

168. Rhode Island School of Design

169. Rice University

170. Rockefeller University

171. Stanford University

172. The University of Chicago

173. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

174. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

175. University of Arizona

176. University of California, Berkeley

177. University of California, Davis

178. University of California, Irvine

179. University of California, Los Angeles

180. University of California, San Diego

181. University of California, San Francisco

182. University of California, Santa Barbara

183. University of California, Santa Cruz

184. University of Colorado Boulder

185. University of Florida

186. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

187. University of Maryland, College Park

188. University of Massachusetts

189. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

190. University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

191. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

192. University of Pennsylvania

193. University of Pittsburgh

194. University of Southern California

195. University of Texas at Austin

196. University of Washington

197. University of Wisconsin-Madison

198. Vanderbilt University

199. Washington University in St. Louis

200. Yale University

Hong Kong: Experts who can work for 14 days without visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hong Kong has expanded a scheme that allows foreign professionals to enter and work without standard employment visas.

The update covers 17 sectors and involves around 490 authorised organisations able to issue invitation letters.

A brand new sector has been added to the list for the first time since the programme was regularised in 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh