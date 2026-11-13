Hong Kong Publishes Full List of 200 Universities Whose Graduates Can Apply for Work Permits
- The Hong Kong government released an official list of 200 universities worldwide whose graduates may qualify for the Top Talent Pass Scheme
- Graduates from recognised institutions under Category B must have at least three years of work experience within the five years before applying
- No African university appears on the list, which spans institutions across Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond
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The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has published a full list of 200 universities worldwide whose graduates may be eligible to apply for the city's Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS), a programme designed to draw skilled professionals to Hong Kong.
The scheme is notable for allowing qualified applicants to relocate to Hong Kong and begin searching for employment without first securing a job offer, according to the official government announcement.
Under Category B of the TTPS, graduates from institutions on the recognised list must have accumulated a minimum of three years of work experience within the five years immediately prior to their application.
Meeting the university requirement alone does not guarantee approval; applicants must also satisfy all other conditions set by Hong Kong's immigration authorities before a permit is granted.
Which universities made the list
The 200 institutions span multiple continents, with strong representation from Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. No African university appears on the list.
Mainland Chinese universities feature prominently, with 23 institutions included, among them Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Five Hong Kong institutions are also recognised: City University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The University of Hong Kong.
From the United Kingdom, 21 universities made the list, including the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London and the London School of Economics and Political Science.
The United States accounts for the largest single-country share, with more than 50 institutions listed. These include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and Columbia University, among others.
Other represented countries include Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Israel, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, reflecting the scheme's broad international scope.
The complete list of 200 recognised universities as published by the Hong Kong government is as follows:
1. Universidad de Buenos Aires
2. Adelaide University
3. Australian National University
4. Monash University
5. The University of Queensland
6. The University of Western Australia
7. University of Adelaide
8. University of Melbourne
9. University of New South Wales
10. University of Sydney
11. University of Technology Sydney
12. University of Vienna
13. Ghent University
14. KU Leuven
15. University of São Paulo
16. McGill University
17. McMaster University
18. University of Alberta
19. University of British Columbia
20. University of Montreal
21. University of Toronto
22. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
23. Beihang University
24. Beijing Institute of Technology
25. Beijing Normal University
26. Central South University
27. Fudan University
28. Harbin Institute of Technology
29. Huazhong University of Science and Technology
30. Nanjing University
31. Nankai University
32. Peking University
33. Renmin University of China
34. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
35. Sichuan University
36. Southeast University
37. Sun Yat-sen University
38. Tianjin University
39. Tongji University
40. Tsinghua University
41. University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
42. University of Science and Technology of China
43. Wuhan University
44. Xi'an Jiaotong University
45. Zhejiang University
46. Aarhus University
47. Technical University of Denmark
48. University of Copenhagen
49. University of Helsinki
50. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
51. Sorbonne University
52. Université Paris Cité
53. Université Paris-Saclay
54. Université PSL
55. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin
56. Freie Universität Berlin
57. Heidelberg University
58. Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
59. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
60. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
61. RWTH Aachen University
62. Technical University of Munich
63. University of Bonn
64. University of Tübingen
65. City University of Hong Kong
66. The Chinese University of Hong Kong
67. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
68. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
69. The University of Hong Kong
70. Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin
71. Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
72. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
73. Weizmann Institute of Science
74. Politecnico di Milano
75. Kyoto University
76. Nagoya University
77. Osaka University
78. The University of Tokyo
79. Tohoku University
80. Tokyo Institute of Technology
81. Universiti Malaya
82. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
83. Delft University of Technology
84. Erasmus University Rotterdam
85. Hotelschool The Hague
86. Leiden University
87. University of Amsterdam
88. University of Groningen
89. Utrecht University
90. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
91. Wageningen University and Research
92. The University of Auckland
93. University of Oslo
94. Lomonosov Moscow State University
95. King Abdulaziz University
96. King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
97. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
98. King Saud University
99. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
100. National University of Singapore
101. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
102. Korea University
103. Pohang University of Science and Technology
104. Seoul National University
105. Sungkyunkwan University
106. Yonsei University
107. University of Barcelona
108. Karolinska Institute
109. KTH Royal Institute of Technology
110. Lund University
111. Stockholm University
112. Uppsala University
113. Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland
114. EHL Hospitality Business School
115. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
116. Glion Institute of Higher Education
117. Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education
118. Swiss Hotel Management School
119. University of Basel
120. University of Bern
121. University of Geneva
122. University of Zurich
123. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
124. National Taiwan University
125. Durham University
126. Imperial College London
127. King's College London
128. London School of Economics and Political Science
129. Queen Mary University of London
130. Royal College of Art
131. The University of Sheffield
132. University College London
133. University of Birmingham
134. University of Bristol
135. University of Cambridge
136. University of Edinburgh
137. University of Glasgow
138. University of Leeds
139. University of Manchester
140. University of Nottingham
141. University of Oxford
142. University of Southampton
143. University of St Andrews
144. University of the Arts London
145. University of Warwick
146. Boston University
147. Brown University
148. California Institute of Technology
149. Carnegie Mellon University
150. Columbia University
151. Cornell University
152. Dartmouth College
153. Duke University
154. Emory University
155. Georgia Institute of Technology
156. Harvard University
157. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
158. Johns Hopkins University
159. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
160. Michigan State University
161. New York University
162. Northwestern University
163. Ohio State University - Columbus
164. Parsons School of Design, The New School
165. Pennsylvania State University
166. Princeton University
167. Purdue University - West Lafayette
168. Rhode Island School of Design
169. Rice University
170. Rockefeller University
171. Stanford University
172. The University of Chicago
173. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
174. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
175. University of Arizona
176. University of California, Berkeley
177. University of California, Davis
178. University of California, Irvine
179. University of California, Los Angeles
180. University of California, San Diego
181. University of California, San Francisco
182. University of California, Santa Barbara
183. University of California, Santa Cruz
184. University of Colorado Boulder
185. University of Florida
186. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
187. University of Maryland, College Park
188. University of Massachusetts
189. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
190. University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
191. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
192. University of Pennsylvania
193. University of Pittsburgh
194. University of Southern California
195. University of Texas at Austin
196. University of Washington
197. University of Wisconsin-Madison
198. Vanderbilt University
199. Washington University in St. Louis
200. Yale University
Hong Kong: Experts who can work for 14 days without visa
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hong Kong has expanded a scheme that allows foreign professionals to enter and work without standard employment visas.
The update covers 17 sectors and involves around 490 authorised organisations able to issue invitation letters.
A brand new sector has been added to the list for the first time since the programme was regularised in 2024.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.