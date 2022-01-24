Star actress and movie producer Kafui Danku is set to release a new web series titled Hood Therapy

The new series features a star-studded cast including Roselyn Ngissah, Toosweet Annan, Aaron Adatsi, Jasmine Baroudi, among others

Kafui has opened up on her new project and other things in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

Star actress Kafui Danku has opened up on some of her plans and what she has in store for her fans for the year 2022.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Kafui Danku revealed that she is about to release a new TV series. The new series is titled Hood Therapy.

According to Danku, the new series was inspired by conversations that have been happening on her social media platforms.

Kafui Danku and Toosweet Annan on the set of Hood Therapy series Photo source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

The actress explained that she has been using her platforms to engage her followers about social conversations which are not too comfortable to talk about. It is one of such conversations that birthed Hood Therapy.

"For the past few months, I have interacted more closely with my social media audience and my social platforms are now a space for having uncomfortable yet relevant social conversations which led to the birth of my new project titled “ HOOD THERAPY," she told YEN.com.gh.

Kafui explains Hood Therapy series

Sharing more information about Hood Therapy, Kafui Danku indicated that it is a web series that talks about the life of a therapist. It is

"It’s a web series HOOD THERAPY follows the story of a therapist finding herself and how she navigates the complexities of family, friendship and community.

She added:

The show demystifies the misconception of therapy in Ghana whiles it seeks to make affordable therapy accessible to all, she said.

She revealed that the first season of Hood Therapy which is directed by Joewackle J. Kusi features a star-studded cast. She said:

"The first season stars ours truly Kafui Danku, Roselyn Ngissah, Aaron Adatsi, and Jasmine Baroudi, Anthony Woode, Toosweet Annan, Victoria Lebene, Buky Akiwumi, Portia Freelove amongst others."

Overview of 2021

Speaking on other things, Kafui touched on how difficult the year 2021 had been saying there was not much to miss about the year.

"I don’t think there’s much to miss about 2021. I’m looking forward to a Covid 19 free world , where we can live freely again together with friends and love ones where we can be together as one not staying together apart ."

Kafui maintained that even though she travelled around within 2021, it came with a lot of stress.

"It’s undoubtedly, a year that hasn’t been good for many but some of us endeavour to make it good in our own little way.

"Travelling is no longer fun bearing in mind all the requirements and the stress that comes with it but we needed a little break and change of sceneries to keep our sanity so we made it happen somehow."

Kafui Danku flaunts children

Meanwhile, Kafui Danku's adorable daughter Baby Lorde and son Titan are growing so fast, as seen in the new breathtaking photos she released on her Instagram account.

In one of the shots sighted by YEN.com.gh, the movie A-lister strikes a pose with all two children.

Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde sported matching ensembles while Titan rocked a white outfit with a pink bow tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh