Chef Abena Kwartemaa, in a video, has accused Oyerepa TV of duping her after she failed her Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt

She alleged that Oyerepa TV failed to record most of her content, so she had no video evidence to submit to the Guinness World Records after her attempt

The chef also called on the TV station to refund the money they took from her to provide coverage of her event

Chef Abena Kwartemaa, the Ghanaian lady who embarked on a cooking marathon on February 16, 2024, to set a Guinness World Record, has levelled several allegations against Oyerepa TV over its coverage of her event.

Chef Abena Kwartemaa accuses Oyerepa TV of duping her

In an Instagram Live video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Chef Abena Kwartemaa expressed her frustration with Oyerepa TV, the media partner of her cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Abena alleged that Oyerepa TV failed to provide complete coverage of her cook-a-thon event, so she has no video evidence to submit to the Guinness World Records to prove her attempt for the event.

She also alleged that Oyerepa TV claimed every gift she received from her numerous sponsors.

She said:

"Oyerepa TV took possession of every item I received from my sponsors. I didn't even get one item."

Chef Abena also accused Oyerepa TV of breaking its contractual agreements, which included providing medical personnel and accommodation at a hotel, despite spending over GH₵50k for the event.

Chef Abena also called on the media outfit to refund her money since she did not benefit from partnering with them.

Netizens react to Chef Abena Kwartemaa's accusations against Oyerepa TV

Netizens who flooded the video's comment section reacted negatively to it. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@Perpylicious commented:

"Awwwthey should send her the video la."

@ghanafuonsem commented:

"But she thinks even if Oyerepa was able to submit all the videos ,she's still gonna make it? Tweakai "

@asantenanaadwoaohenewaa commented:

"I feel like because people are bashing them on the Yaw Sarpong issue nti,she’s using the opportunity to strike in.Madam most of us saw you sleeping live on your so called cook-a-thon.The likes of Faila who stood on their toes koraa were not recognised by Guinness world records na you. Ma yen nwdene."

@thefantegal commented:

"They even did well by not recording because u were disgracing us by sleeping "

Chef Kwartemaa Ends 23-Day cook-a-thon, surpasses 500 hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that finally ended her much-talked-about cook-a-thon attempt, which commenced on February 16 2024.

She embarked on an attempt to become the individual with the longest cooking time in the world.

In an interview, her sous chef explained that she planned to stop once her food items finished.

