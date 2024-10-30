Van Vicker has rounded up production for his highly anticipated star-studded movie The Mall

The movie features over ten top film stars, including Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Kalybos and Prince David Osei

Fans took to social media to hail Van Vicker after he shared the film's trailer and more details about its premiere

Ghanaian actor and director Van Vicker is set to premiere his new movie The Mall, featuring Agya Koo, Akrobeto, and David Osei.

Footage from Van Vicker and his colleagues on set shooting the movie spiked up the anticipation for its release.

The film was directed by Richar N Appiah, the director behind several Kuamwood results, including Kwaku Manu's The Single Father.

The Mall to premier in November

Van Vicker has shared the movie's trailer on social media ahead of its premiere in November.

The Mall will showcase in Accra in Kumasi at the Royal View Cinema on the second weekend in November.

Tickets for the premiere have already gone on sale. The movie's first trailer has garnered a significant review from fans.

In the comments section of van Viker's post some shared their admiration for him while others request or a stint in Accra.

Fans react to the The Mall

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the upcoming movie, The Mall.

la_vabowy wrote:

"We need a show at Sunyani please😂 don’t leave us out la😢"

pee45 wcommented:

"Is Agya Koo able to understand the meeting in English 😂"

nitchon20 remarked:

"🙌🔥👏All the best my Brother from another mum...a CR7 supporter...I feel u from a far...Soar high...All the best...Kudos on the production"

official_lellyko added:

"A movie is cooking. I know it will taste good. Most of my favorite actors dey inside. Big ups to you all. 🔥 🔥 👌👌"

Van Vicker tear into Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana.

It was reported that Van Vicker had turned down the chance to feature in the film after Lil Win’s team reached out to him.

