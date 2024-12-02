Rhythms Of Africa: Broda Sammy Worships With Daddy Lumba And Amakye Dede's Songs, Fans React
- Broda Sammy was among a tall list of gospel ministers to perform at Sonnie Badu's Rhythms of Africa concert this year
- The gospel singer performed songs from several secular musicians, including Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede
- His performance has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on his unconventional nature
Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu held his highly anticipated annual gospel show, Rhythms of Africa, at Independence Square, Accra, on Friday, November 29.
Many of Sonnie Badu's colleagues, including Obaapa Christy, Perez Musik, Cwesi Oteng and Broda Sammy, were billed for the show.
A snippet of Broda Sammy's performance at the Rhythms of Africa concert has stoked a frenzy on social media.
Broda Sammy worships with secular songs
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Broda Sammy used Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede's songs for his ministration.
The controversial gospel star sang Amakye Dede's Mawerekyekyere, sending a bolt of excitement to the audience.
Boda Sammy complimented his secular music cameo on stage with Dady Lumba's classic Yesu Ka Yen Ho and King Paluta's Aseda.
Fans react to Broda Sammy's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Broda Sammy's secular music cameo at Sonnie Badu's Rhythms of Africa concert.
Nana Ahenkan remarked:
"Sammy will never go off key. This and many reasons why I like this guy. The nations worshipper indeed."
Andrews Nana noted:
"It's not about who sang the song but the message in the song that makes it gospel. God bless you for your great understanding."
Kofi Baah wrote:
"This guy's voice is great for worship."
Breda Manuel said:
"This be what people dey talk say e bad nu ooo.. dem say like he for no sing this songs on this Stage oo.. so I want know the stage like he for sing for top 🤔 😏.. our people."
Sonnie Badu tears into colleagues
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu had slammed his Ghanaian gospel music colleagues for missing Perez Musik's wedding.
Sonnie Badu claimed he encountered only one established personality at Perez Musik's ceremony.
It is unclear whether Perez Musik, who won two awards at the 24th TGMA, was expecting guests other than Sonnie Badu and Sisi Baidoo.
