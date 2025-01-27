Joey B celebrated the second anniversary of his dog's passing on Sunday, January 26, 2025

The award-winning rapper shared an emotional video of his last moments with his dog, Suge before its passing

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commiserate with Joey B as he mourned his late dog

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, popularly known as Joey B celebrated the second anniversary of his dog's passing on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Joey B celebrates the second anniversary of his big dog's passing. Photo source: @1realjoeyb

Source: Instagram

The Strawberry Ginger hitmaker took to his official TikTok page to share an old video of himself with his late dog, Suge, an old German Shepherd before its passing in 2023.

Joey B shared one of the many memorable moments he had with the dog, whom he considered a son. In the video, the rapper sported a red hoodie with an Adidas tracksuit and walked on a perfectly tarred street with his dog, who was on a leash as they gradually made their return from an early morning stroll.

In an emotional tribute, the rapper noted that his late dog, Suge was an irreplaceable animal, who played the important role of a close companion for most times of his life.

Joey B has had numerous difficult moments in his personal life in recent years. The rapper returned from a music hiatus to release his first single in over a year on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The song titled Princess, produced by DJ Krept received positive reviews from fans and critics. The song also received massive airplay and climbed multiple music charts.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper had taken a break from music in 2023 to focus on his health and fitness. He had previously shared that he had been battling asthma for a while, which had hindered his ability to record music.

Joey B shared that his medical condition also forced him to cancel his performances at various musical concerts, affecting his career and disappointing his large fanbase, who regularly paid hefty sums of hefty to watch him perform.

Below is the video of Joey B and his late dog, Suge before its passing:

Joey B mourning late dog stirs reactions

Joey B's social media post about the second anniversary of his late dog, Suge's passing garnered positive reactions from many fans on social media, who sympathised with the rapper in his moment of mourning. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Storm breaker said:

"Hmmm 🙏🙏🙏 impossible is nothing."

Kobby commented:

"Sorry about your loss, Joey B."

Lucky_Boy said:

"Sorry for that, big Joey B."

Yoveli commented:

"Big bro, please take heart. Everything will be alright. May Suge's soul rest in perfect peace."

