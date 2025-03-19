Ghanaian musician Samini is gearing up to offload his eighth studio album Origin8a, scheduled for release later this year

The HighGrade Family boss tapped South Africa's Grammy-winning choral group Soweto Gospel Choir for the album's lead single

Reports indicate that the renowned singer has already wrapped up the music video shoot in South Africa Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist and songwriter Samini is set to make waves with his highly anticipated album release later this year.

Samini shoots music video in South Africa ahead of his new album. Photo source: Facebook/Samini

Source: Facebook

The album, Origin8a will be Samini's eighth serve after his debut Dankwansere in 2004.

Origin8a's first track, Chaana which features the globally celebrated Soweto Gospel Choir, was recently released. “Chaana,” which translates to “Shine,” in his native language Waala, is a powerful fusion of African sounds aimed at uplifting and inspiring Africans across the continent and beyond.

It carries a deep message of resilience, hope, and cultural pride. Samini seamlessly blends his signature dancehall style with traditional African elements, using the Wala dialect from Ghana, while incorporating influences from South African Swahili.

Samini maintains that collaborating with South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir is a deliberate effort to roll out the album flavoured with its main motif, African Heritage.

‘Chaana’ is expected to set the tone for an album that celebrates African culture, music, and identity with the Grammy-winning choral group famous for blending traditional South African gospel with contemporary influences.

Samini in South Africa for music video

Chaana was produced by one of Ghana's seasoned instrumentalists, Francis Kwaku Osei. The drummer has played a significant role in Samini's status as a live band performing luminary in Ghana.

According to Music In Africa, Samini has already wrapped up the music video shoot for Chaana with Yaw Skyface as the director.

His manager hinted at the music video's location with some footage of the musician in South Africa.

Samini also took to social media to share images and videos of him surrounded by signature South African architecture. It's unclear when the music video for Chaana will be released.

However, Chaana has already started garnering significant traction on social media considering Samini's hiatus due to his academics and politics.

Last year, the reggae-dancehall crooner was one of many talents tapped by the New Patriotic Party to help spread its influence and win the elections. He released a theme song for the party led by Dr Bawumia who lost and conceded to John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

Shatta Wale endorses Samini's new song

In a recent post, Shatta Wale shared his admiration for Samini after listening to the latter's new collaboration with Soweto Gospel Choir.

Shatta Wale and Samini who were former rivals in the dancehall fraternity have been in and out of several feuds.

Despite their inconsistent relationship, Shatta Wale took to social media to introduce Samini's new song saying,

"Good one there legend. Chaana is authentic. Big up my Legend."

Source: YEN.com.gh