Rapper Crisss Waddle has thrown his weight behind Famela GH, a rising content creator on TikTok

The rapper gave the content creator GH₵2k and charged him to keep supporting Ghanaian music

His gesture, which comes after Davido's viral $5k donation, garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has cosigned a thriving content creator on TikTok, Famela GH and supported his craft with GH₵2k.

Famela, a budding musician, has a stash of TikTok videos performing some of Ghana's classic hit songs.

His videos, which have garnered over 100k hits, often present netizens with nostalgia as they relive Ghana's golden age of hiplife music fueled by top stars like Sarkodie, Criss Waddle and Yaa Pono.

In a recent video, Famela performed Criss Waddle's hit collaboration with Stonebwoy, Bie Gya released in 2016.

The content creator announced Criss Waddle's gesture in the video. He added a screenshot of the payment received via Mobile Money.

"Bro, take this 2000 buy data. Thanks for the support. Keep supporting every musician in Ghana. Let's push the Ghana music 1st agenda, the rapper said after his gesture towards."

Criss Waddle's gesture comes after Davido gave $5k to Ananzo, a young man who works as a washing bay attendant, has become an internet sensation across Ghana and Nigeria after a video of him singing Davido's With You went viral.

With You is one of the top songs from Davido’s latest album 5Five. The track has become popular on TikTok, and several videos have been made using the song.

Many content creators and celebrities like Sabinus and Emmanuella have joined the trend. However, Ananzo’s version stood out due to how real and emotional it felt.

While some netizens praised Davido, others raised concerns about how Ghanaian artists often overlook the works of content creators. Some called their favourites out, tagging them as stingy and ungrateful.

Criss Waddle's ₵2k donation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Criss Waddle's gesture towards Famela GH.

Gentle_Cosmos said:

"Some people are so mean calculating his balance before Criss Waddle sent him the 2k😂😂😂this is grace😇."

kwame_mcjoy wrote:

"Saa track wei di nsem ba kromu ha ooooo herrrr 😂 nyame nti adom wo wim.

KingBigJ remarked:

"Saa track wei di nsem ba kromu ha ooooo herrrr 😂 nyame nti adom wo wim a hard time."

realchaptexx shared:

"Let me start learning his albums err 😩🤤 single track mpo na 2000.00 then album de3 at least my dream car 🤭😩.

Efya defends colleagues after Davido's donation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya had condemned the backlash targeting Ghanaian musicians, calling them miserly and unappreciative of their fans.

She claimed a huge pay gap existed between most of Ghana's top stars and their Nigerian counterparts, making it difficult for them to spend like Naija stars.

She explained that their counterparts in Nigeria were playing big shows and making more money, while also listing what Ghanaian musicians did for their fans.

