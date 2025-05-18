Nigerian sensation Peller has recounted his fall out with Stonebwoy after his recent visit to Ghana

When asked about his relationship with the Ghanaian musician, Peller said that Stonebwoy was fighting with him

Peller's submission has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on the subject

Nigerian streamer Peller in a recent interaction Rudeboy of P-Square fame touched on his relationship with Stonebwoy.

During their chat, Peller explained why he fell out with Stonebwoy causing the Ghanaian singer to unfollow him on social media.

Peller goes live with Rudeboy shortly after Stonebwoy's collaboration with Rudeboy's twin brother Shatta Wale. Phto source: Peller, Stonebwoy, Rudeboy

According to Peller, their relationship hit a snag after Stonebwoy's plans to fly him out of Nigeria to London for a show at the Sheperd's Bush Empire in March 8 fell through.

Shortly after Stonebwoy soft-launched his plans, Peller announced his trip to Ghana sponsored by Shatta Wale.

After announcing the trip, Peller was caught in the rivalry between Stonebwoy and and his fierce archrival, Shatta Wale.

In his chat with Rudeboy, Peller stated that his expectation was for Stonebwoy to fly him out in a priavte jet from Nigeria to London.

"He's fighting with me... I first met Stonebwoy on TikTok livestream. I told him I wanted to come to Ghana. He said he was in America and I told him to fly me to America in a private jet but he said it was late or something like that," Peller said.

Why Stonebwoy unfollowed Peller?

According to Stonebwoy's PRO, Vida Adutwum, the musician's account is run by multiple people and she would not be able to tell what exactly caused the issue.

Speaking on Onua FM, the show host asked whether executives close to Stonebwoy could post without prompting him. The new PRO said,

"As and when the artiste of the team wants to have certain relations with a certain personality, we can choose to follow or unfollow the person; it has nothing to do with another artiste."

Netizens react to the rift between Peller and Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the rift between Stonebwoy and Peller.

@Pertia_7 quizzed:

Is this a coincidence ; just as stonebwoy drops music with Mr P now this video. Why this caption sef 🫨

@lezcanotech shared:

Let’s be clear: just because Peller said Stonebwoy is fighting him doesn’t make it true. There’s no evidence Stonebwoy is involved in any beef with him. This sounds one-sided, and people should be careful not to take every claim at face value.

@profdublyn_zee remarked:

This guys is just creating unnecessary agenda to promote his new single with Stone. Where and when did SM fans attack stone cos of his fester with him? He and his brother have been fighting for how many yrs now?

@Big1082556Big noted:

Peller is a big liar stonebwoy wanted to fly him to the UK he asked Peller that do u have a visa and he said no so what is he is saying here is jux to make Shatta wale feel like a good person

@BRYSONHELSON commented:

Love the fact stonebwoy made it clear to him that he’s nobody at after all, he should focus on his comedy lmao

Ghanaian slams Shatta Wale after Peller's trip to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Amankwah Trump has shared his frustrations about Peller's recent trip to Ghana sponsored by Shatta Wale.

According to the actor, the premium treatment Peller received from Shatta Wale and his team has never been extended to any Ghanaian.

While he praised Shatta Wale for his gesture toward the child, he raised a concern about the reception Ghanaian artistes and creatives receive when they attempt to leverage the Nigerian market.

