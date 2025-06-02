Sandra Ababio reunited with Funny Face at Kwame Despite's automobile museum launch in East Legon

The Kumawood actress and socialite couldn't hide her excitement as she hugged the Ghanaian comedian

A video of her calling Funny Face her husband-to-be despite their hostile past has garnered significant traction online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was among many celebrities who honoured Dr Osei Kwame Despite's invitation to Ghana's inaugural automobile museum in East Legon, Accra, on June 1, 2025.

Sandra Ababio bonds with Funny Face at Kwame Despite's inaugural launch for his automobile museum in East Legon. Photo source: SandraAbabio, UTVGhana, FunnyFace

Source: Facebook

The comedian attended the event with his benefactor, Kwaku Manu, who helped him get back on his feet after his long battle with a mental health condition.

At the event, Funny Face met many of his celebrity colleagues who couldn't hide their excitement seeing him happy and healthy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face was seen with Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio, with whom he had a fallout last year.

During one of Funny Face's meltdowns last year, the comedian verbally abused Sandra Ababio, referencing her rumoured affair with Kumawood actor Lil Win.

It appears that Funny Face and Sandra Ababio might have settled their differences. At their recent link-up, Sandra praised her colleague and hugged him several times.

In the video, Sandra was captured calling Funny Face her husband to be in the presence of Kwaku Manu and others gathered around them.

What happened to Funny Face?

Funny Face was one of the most sought-after celebrities in his prime. Many top stars, including Togolese Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, became fond of the Ghanaian comedian in his prime.

Adebayor's admiration for Funny Face influenced him to gift the comedian several gifts, including a Range Rover, a Porsche Cayenne and a Jeep Wrangler.

The Chorkor Trotro actor lost weight and became a pain in the neck of several colleagues while navigating his way out of his depressive episodes.

His mental health woes landed him in prison after he was caught driving intoxicated and almost killed a family in 2024.

Netizens react to Sandra Ababio and Funny Face's reunion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Sandra Ababio and Funny Face's feud.

Iddi Baguma said:

The madness is gone now or he is on leave?

Ahenkan wrote:

This sandra girl angrily called funny face a gay bitter being.. and today you call him your husband?? 🙄

ebi_kaykay remarked:

The guy who said nde3 3b3ts3 oo nu wagyimi anaa…. why he for do funny face like that😂😂

nanayawnie

funny is becoming humble waaa much love many

Kwaku Manu, Funny Face visit Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and Funny Face visited the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Lordina Mahama, at her official residence in Accra.

The visit was reportedly for the two entertainers to formally congratulate Mrs Mahama on her husband's electoral success in the December 7, 2024, presidential election.

In a picture shared on social media, the two comic actors beamed with excitement as they posed for photos with the First Lady of Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh