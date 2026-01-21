Popular Kumasi-based Ghanaian media presenter, Adjei Boye, popularly known as Darling Boye, was reported dead on January 18, 2026

Duapa FM, where the presenter formerly worked, confirmed the tragic news of his passing in a Facebook post on January 19

News of Darling Boye’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fellow media practitioners in the Ashanti Region and fans paying tribute

The Ghanaian media fraternity has been thrown into mourning after prominent radio presenter Adjei Boye, popularly known as Darling Boye, was reported to have passed away.

The former Duapa 93.5FM presenter reportedly passed away on January 18, 2026.

Duapa FM, the Konongo-based radio station where Darling Boye previously worked, announced his death in a post shared early in the morning on January 19.

“Unfortunately, we have lost our former news caster and Radio Presenter, Adjei Boye, popularly known as Darling Boye. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Our condolences to the family and friends,” the station wrote.

The news of the young and talented radio host’s death stirred sorrow among his listeners, fans, and Ghanaians on social media.

Other prominent members of the media fraternity in the Ashanti Region also mourned Darling Boye, remembering him for his on-air talent and affable and personable nature.

"Still can't believe this 🙅, like how? How, I ask again 😢😰😢😢😢😢, such a humble guy in our era with a soothing voice chale. I'm down till today," Konongo-based radio host Nana Kwadwo Gyapong wrote.

Reactions to presenter Darling Boye’s death

Agyenim Boateng Eric said:

"Eiiii, so unfortunate. Ewiase ben koraa ni? Hmmm, Darling Boye."

Nana Kwabena Nsiah Kontonkyi wrote:

"Rest in peace, soldier."

Triple N Maame commented:

"May your soul find rest in the hands of our maker😥😥😥."

Kingsford Yaw Adupoku said:

"Very bad news, such a talented young guy picking up in the media."

