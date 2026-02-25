Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has spoken after filing a defamation lawsuit against his colleague entertainer, Oboy Siki

He demanded GH¢1 million in damages over 'unacceptable' remarks about his private life and role in football management

Yaw Dabo’s reason for the lawsuit triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians commented on the legal case

Kumawood actor, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, widely referred to as Yaw Dabo, has broken his silence after filing a defamation lawsuit against his colleague, Oboy Siki.

On February 23, 2026, the two Ghanaian actors made their first appearance in court after the diminutive star sued his colleague.

A couple of videos that went viral saw the duo with some industry players, including Sumsum Ahuofe, at the Adum High Court in Kumasi as the legal proceedings unfolded.

According to reports, the suit stemmed from alleged derogatory remarks made by Oboy Siki during an interview on Ghpage, where he questioned his colleagues' role in football management as well as his bedroom life, alleging that Yaw Dabo was battling infertility and could not give birth.

The entertainer found the statement defamatory and decided to take his colleague to court, demanding GH¢1 million in damages.

Yaw Dabo on lawsuit against Oboy Siki

Speaking in an interview at the court premises following court proceedings, Yaw Dabo detailed why he had chosen a legal battle over an amicable settlement, stating that he dragged his colleague to court as a deterrent to him and others in the future.

He claimed that Oboy Siki is fond of reportedly making defamatory comments against other public figures, for which he believed there was no evidence, and expressed hope that the lawsuit would serve as a warning to him.

Yaw Dabo further claimed his colleague entertainer had rendered an apology to him, but that was not enough to validate him, and so to protect his reputation, heading to court was the best option.

He added that some dignitaries have reached out demanding that they settle the case out of court, but he needed to speak with his lawyer before he made his final decision.

Watch the TikTok video of Yaw Dabo speaking after the court session below:

Reactions to Yaw Dabo, Oboy Siki's case

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the Kumawood actor's statement after the court proceedings.

Stevo wrote:

“Oboy Siki insults for a living, and he’s been doing this for years now. It's time for him to pay the price.”

Maconi wrote:

“Please forgive your father. He has learnt his lessons.”

Steve wrote:

“Sometimes Oboy Siki goes too far, but still forgive him.”

King wrote:

“Yaw, thank you very much. You have proofed that you're Thursday-born. Thank you, wise man, don't mind them, let the law speak.”

Watch the TikTok video of Lil Win speaking following Oboy Siki's arrest:

Lil Win gets Oboy Siki arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had Oboy Siki arrested after he allegedly made defamatory statements against him.

The Kumawood actor alleged that Kwadwo Nkansah was involved in trading sexual favours for movie roles to female actresses.

Lil Win, who had earlier told ZionFelix that he would not pursue the case, walked back his words and had Oboy Siki arrested.

