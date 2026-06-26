Social media content creator Webkid's father broke down in tears during an emotional reunion after his son was granted bail following weeks in detention

Webkid, whose real name is Abdul Gafaru Sadi, was arrested on May 7, 2026, after Stonebwoy filed a complaint against him over alleged false publication

Webkid was also mobbed by friends and well-wishers after returning home following his release on bail, as dozens of supporters flocked to greet him

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The father of social media content creator Webkid broke down in tears as he reunited with his son after the latter was granted bail following weeks in detention.

Webkid's father breaks down in tears as the social media creator reunites with his family after being granted GHC 100,000 bail. Image credit: Tema Jesus Official (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Webkid, whose real name is Abdul Gafaru Sadi, is a staunch fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

He was granted bail after appearing before an Accra High Court following a legal battle that had attracted widespread attention across Ghana's entertainment and social media community.

He had been arrested on May 7, 2026, after dancehall artist Stonebwoy reportedly filed a complaint against him over alleged false publication and offensive conduct.

According to the prosecution, Webkid used his X account to share content described as false, misleading, and capable of causing fear and panic, with charges brought under Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008.

His charges later increased from four to six counts as investigations continued.

During the bail hearing, Shatta Wale made a personal appearance at the Accra High Court to show support and solidarity for his fan.

The court subsequently granted Webkid a GHC 100,000 bail, ending his period in custody and paving the way for an emotional reunion with his family.

The X video of Shatta Wale leaving the Accra High Court after attending Webkid’s bail hearing is below.

Webkid reunites with father after bail

Webkid reunited with his father after he was granted bail following his court appearance.

In a video shared by Tema Jesus Official, Webkid is seen embracing his father and wiping away his tears after the reunion.

The Instagram video of Webkid reuniting with his father is below.

Webkid receives warm welcome after release

In a separate video shared by Tema Jesus Official, Webkid is seen returning to his neighbourhood after his release on bail. Friends and family gathered to welcome him home as they posed for photos and videos with him.

Friends and family gather to welcome social media creator Webkid home after he was granted bail following weeks in detention. Image credit: Tema Jesus Official (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Webkid being mobbed by friends following his release on bail is below.

Members file lawsuit against Kristo Asafo mission

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana filed a lawsuit against the church and four individuals over the leadership succession following the death of founder Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The church leader died on September 11, 2025, leaving the position vacant and triggering a dispute over who should succeed him.

The plaintiffs, Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, are seeking several declarations and court orders on the interpretation of the Kristo Asafo Mission's constitution regarding the church's succession process.

Source: YEN.com.gh