Ghanaian socialite Adjoa Tee has shared a cryptic Instagram video featuring lyrics about cheating, sparking fresh conversations on social media

The video surfaced shortly after her ex-boyfriend Bigg Paradise levelled several allegations against her during a livestream about their relationship

Although the context of the video itself was not stated clearly, its timing has fuelled fresh debate online about the former couple's public fallout

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Ghanaian socialite and influencer Adjoa Tee has sparked fresh reactions online after sharing a cryptic video featuring lyrics about cheating in relationships.

Socialite Adjoa Tee shares a cryptic message following allegations made by her ex-boyfriend Bigg Paradise on a TikTok livestream. Image credit: Paradise/Adjoa Tee (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

The post comes shortly after her ex-boyfriend, Bigg Paradise, made a series of allegations against her during a livestream.

On the morning of July 1, 2026, several clips surfaced on social media in which Paradise was seen discussing several issues he claimed led to the couple's public fallout.

Bigg Paradise claimed Adjoa Tee had asked him to pretend to be her cousin whenever other men visited her and also accused her of speaking negatively about him to DJ Obrempong.

"It's painful when your partner is into infidelity. She can inform me that she will have a man visiting her and she needs me to tell the man that I'm a cousin."

The X video of Bigg Paradise levelling allegations against his ex-girlfriend Adjoa Tee is below.

Adjoa Tee sends cryptic cheating message

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh and shared by Switch Focus, Adjoa Tee was seen singing and dancing to Wendy Shay's song, which carries a message about retaliating against a cheating partner.

The lyrics suggest that anyone who is cheated on has every right to respond in the same manner rather than remain faithful.

Part of the lyrics are as follows:

"Wayɛ wo ho Casanova, but ɔbaa kɔ yɛ bi a wo se ɔyɛ ashawo. I no be Jesus mama, if you cheat me too I go cheat. Equal rights, if you cheat me, me I go cheat too. Equal rights, if you sneak, me too I will sneak too."

The shared post did not indicate when the video was recorded or whether it was connected to the recent allegations made by Bigg Paradise.

However, the timing of the post coincides with Paradise's public allegations, prompting many social media users to link it to the former couple's ongoing fallout.

The Instagram video of Adjoa Tee singing Wendy Shay's song, amid Bigg Paradise's allegations against her, is below.

Paradise and Adjoa Tee's public fallout

Adjoa Tee and Paradise have kept social media buzzing in recent years with their on-and-off relationship, which included a public breakup and later reconciliation.

Following their latest split, reports emerged that the influencer had described her former partner as a 'two-minute man', a claim she strongly denied.

"I never said Paradise was a two-minute man. I think that thing stemmed from when we went to South Africa. Some girls were doing some live on TikTok and they said those things. Me, Adjoa Tee, I have never opened my mouth to say anything of that sort. A man I've dated before, I can never do that to him."

Adjoa Tee denies calling Bigg Paradise a two-minute man following their public fallout. Image credit: Adjoa Tee (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Akwaboah Jnr's cryptic marriage advice trends

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian highlife musician sparked debate online after sharing a cryptic message about marriage on July 2.

The award-winning singer advised people on Facebook to focus on working hard and achieving financial stability before they tied the knot.

Akwaboah Junior's post attracted widespread attention, with many fans speculating that he was drawing on his own experience as a husband.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh