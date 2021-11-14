Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband Barima Osei Mensah have stepped out for the first after their plush wedding.

The couple was spotted attending church together in Kumasi on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in a new video

Just like always, Anita and Barima were dressed in colourful and matching kente outfits as they went for thanksgiving.

Anita and Bairma have stepped out after their wedding Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Lovey-dovey

In the video sighted on Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa, the newlyweds were seen holding each other.

They were giggling and chatting just like the newlyweds they are.

Cars on compound

Apart from showing the lovey-dovey moments of Anita and Barima, the video captured the compound of their house.

On the compound, one could spot a number of posh vehicles parked around with one under a parking shed looking like a Rolls Royce.

Watch Anita and Barima's video below:

