Ayisha Modi shows maturity; makes bold statement amid 'trouble' with Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi has spoken for the first time after allegedly unfollowing Stonebwoy

She shared a photo of herself beaming with smiles and added a cryptic message to it

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy and his No.1 supporter Ayisha Modi had parted ways

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Brand influencer and promoter, Ayisha Modi popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy, has taken to social media to make a cryptic message after she 'parted ways' with Stonebwoy.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ayisha Modi, she was seen beaming with smiles as she sat inside what looked like her living room.

She appeared to be singing a song while 'feeling herself' as she wore a grey cardigan and sported her dyed short hair.

Ayisha Modi. Source: Instagram/@she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the video, Ayisha Modi captioned it:

"Sometimes you just have to be done. Not mad, not upset. Just done. When you stop trying to change others and work on changing yourself, your world changes for the better. Don’t compare your life to others… There’s no comparison between the sun and the moon. They shine when it’s their time."

Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi Unfollow each Other on Instagram Weeks After Gossip Claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian dancehall act Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingston Satekla, has seemingly fallen out with his number one fan and hype woman, Ayisha Modi.

The two unfollowed each other on Instagram after professing deep love for each other in recent times.

Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's action on Instagram has generated lots of conversations online as many netizens have read various meanings into it.

Their reason for unfollowing each other is not immediately known, though Stonebwoy sometime ago described her as his biggest fan.

Many have found this move entirely strange especially for Ayisha who use to pride herself a lot on anything associated with Stonebwoy publicly but has seized making posts on the artist's business and activities in recent times including his Anloga Junction UK tour.

Source: Yen