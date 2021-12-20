DJ Switch attends La Lakers game in US; drops beautiful photo from the arena

DJ Switch has shared a photo from her 'enjoyment' treat in the United States of America

The young disc jockey was seen at an NBA game at the popular Staples Center

DJ Switch has been touted as one of the very best talents in the country when it comes to DJing

Multiple award-winning young Ghanaian disc jockey, Erica Tandoh famed as DJ Switch, has been spotted enjoying herself all the way in the United States of America.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the young DJ, Erica Tandoh was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in the famous Staples Center.

The DJ of the Year was at the arena to watch what appeared to be her favorite USA Men's basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers in action.

It appeared DJ Switch was photo-bombing the one taking the photograph as she stretched her head into the frame to be captured.

Fans react to the photo

Many followers of the popular disc jockey took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared.

emmanuel.praise.5201254 came in with the comment:

"I see you baby!"

loudmanwatt:

"Original switch all other switches are fake"

shawnhilpowerhaus_freshfitness made a very notorious comment:

"Yours looks real"

