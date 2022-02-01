Top Ghanaian act, Kuami Eugene, celebrates his 25th birthday today, February 1, 2022, and fans and netizens are flooding his photos online

The artiste has been jabbed several times by netizens and fans for his relatively 'poor' fashion and style sense

The Bunker hitmaker has silenced some of these critics many times with very laudable fashion statements that got them stunned

Multiple award-winning highlife and afrobeat artiste, Eugene Kwame Marfo, famed widely as Kuami Eugene, has made headlines before for some laudable fashion statements he made.

Many fashion critics have been on the neck of Kuami Eugene since the inception of his career with many labelling his style sense as poor.

The Confusion singer been constantly compared to Kidi, his record label mate, who has been heralded as one of the top male fashion icon over the years in Ghana.

However, Kuami Eugene, has also got many netizens and critics silenced with some very ethereal and captivating outfits he wore to at some events or shared on his social media platforms.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 times Kuami Eugene muted fashion critics with dope outfits.

1. Kuami Eugene celebrated his 25 birthday today and got fans and social media users stunned with his dope birthday shoot photos.

2. Kuami Eugene gave us a complete drip in this simple yet classic street wear look. We loved everything about it, he looked like the pop star he heralds himself as.

3. The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red-carpet moments was a perfect circle with the presence of Kuami Eugene on the carpet. His look was regal.

4. Fans and netizens fell in love with this dope photo Kuami Eugene shared on his social media pages. Every bit and piece of the look burped high fashion.

5. Kuami Eugene served us the best of corporate fashion on his Instagram dripping in a full 3 piece suit and critics had no choice than to praise him.

6 Achievements of Kuami Eugene at age 25 Making him the Greatest Young Achiever

The young musician deserves all the recognition and accolades he is getting from family, friends, and fans on social media because he has worked hard for himself.

Aside from making a name for himself, Kuami Eugene has achieved a lot even before getting to age 25, and this is very laudable.

