Afia Schwar's former best friend, Nana Tornado, has claimed that five people paid for Afia's Spintex House rent

He said Fella Makafui, Medikal, Fadda Dickson, and Tracey Boakye teamed up to raise the money for the rent

Tornado says he has been forced to let this out of the bag because Afia constantly attacks and calls people poor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A former best friend of Afia Schwar, Nana Tornado, has claimed that her Spintex Road house, where Afia lives now, was rented for her by some friends within the industry.

According to Tonardo, Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal, Fadda Dickson, Nhyiraba Kojo, and Tracey Boakye came together to raise money for Afia to rent her house.

This, Tornado claimed, was after the landlord of Afia’s Dome house ejected her over the expiration of their tenancy agreement.

A collage of Medikal, Afia Schwar, and Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @amgmedikal @queenafiaschwar @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This is contained in a video Tonardo shared on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Tornado, Afia never built or owned the Dome house. He claimed that the landlord had given the house to Afia for a lease of 20 years.

Thus, her friends came together to raise the money to help her move into the Spintex Road house to save Afia from being homeless and shamed.

Tonardo said that after the help Afia got from Fella Makafui and Medikal, she attempted to break their marriage and so the couple cut her off.

After getting this favour from her friends, Tornado says it irks him to watch or listen to Afia calling other people poor on the internet.

Video gets reactions

Tonardo’s video has triggered some reactions from fans with many using emojis to explain how they feel.

Adwoa, for instance, was shocked at the information Tornado gave:

adwoapalmers: “Eiiii information wo ho oooo.”

Obaa Yha wrote that she knew Afia would come and deny this:

obaa_yha: “Afia LIEnus ……I knew she’ll deny nipa b3n kraaaa nie.”

True seems to be shocked:

true_kyn: “eeeei tornado.”

Afia’s house rent expired

Earlier Tonardo was in the news making another claim that Afia’s Spintex house rent has expired.

According to him, Afia was able to salvage the situation with the proceeds from her father’s funeral which was held recently in Kumasi.

Afia and Tornado have been at each other’s throat recently making all sorts of accusations and counter-accusations against each other.

In other news, former beauty queen, Akua GMB, has flaunted her mother to the world in a video she shared.

Though she is 71, Akua's mother looks so young and many were stunned.

Source: YEN.com.gh