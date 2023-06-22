A video of Twene Jonas giving his take on the new book by Yvonne Nelson has got people talking

The US-based Ghanaian said Sarkodie should have concentrated his efforts on his music instead of Yvonne Nelson

Netizens who saw the video praised the young man for commenting on the book by Yvonne Nelson

Outspoken Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas, has lashed out angrily at celebrated rapper Sarkodie, following the release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video on TikTok, Twene Jonas currently based in the US, in reacting to the revelations made by Yvonne Nelson in her book said that Sarkodie is not the man he claims to be.

Twene Jonas unhappy with Sarkodie over Yvonne Nelson's memoir

Source: Facebook

He opined that instead of the rapper focusing on making the most out of his music career, he opted to get entangled with Yvonne Nelson, which ultimately led to pregnancy.

He further lashed out at Sarkodie for not speaking against the government over their mismanagement of the country.

Your colleagues are buying private jets, but you decided to go and sleep, and with Yvonne Nelson. You would have asked her to keep the pregnancy if she was from the same region as you.

The comments by Twene Jonas have attracted reactions from many people who watched the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 views.

Peeps hail Twene Jonas over his comments

Netizens who saw the video praised Twene Jonas for joining the conversation on Yvonne Nelson's book.

Champion Iscowan stated:

Twene Jonas is back again

Joseph indicated:

That is true, my lovely brother

Yayralulu reacted:

Eeeeii buh the words are harsh

Ellen Owusu Ansah112

He didn’t go and do delivery today

Xtinipamogyasuor commented:

This is true. He even said it in his song.

Sarkodie loses lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo has reportedly died.

Lawyer Quarcoo is said to have died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. It is not yet known what might have happened.

According to entertainment journalist Olele Salvador who shared the news on Twitter, Cynthia Quarcoo was also the lawyer of Samini and Reggie Rockstone.

