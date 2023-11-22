Asamoah Gyan @38: Berla Mundi, Stonebwoy, Many Others Celebrate Him, Handsome Photos Drop On B'day
- Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 38th birthday in style as he dazzled in two different outfits for his birthday photoshoot
- He wrote a touching message in the Instagram caption of the post as he praised God for adding one more year to his age
- Berla Mundi, Abeiku Santana, Stonebwoy and many others took to the comment section to send him birthday wishes and sweet messages
Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated his birthday on November 22, 2023, with beautiful pictures he shared on his verified Instagram page.
Asamoah Gyan celebrates his 38th birthday
Writing a lovely message to himself on his special day, Asamoah Gyan gave thanks to God for adding another year to his age.
He stated that he was grateful and that November 22, 2023, is the day the Lord has made. He wrote:
This is the day the Lord has made. +1 day. I’m grateful
The former Black Stars captain shared lovely pictures looking dapper in two different outfits.
One of the outfits he wore was all-white. He wore a white long-sleeved shirt with a touch of kaftan style and paired it with white trousers and white leather slippers.
Asamoah Gyan went traditional in the second outfit. He wore a short-sleeved red and yellow African print top and a pair of shorts with white sneakers.
Below is a carousel post of Asamoah Gyan's birthday pictures.
Ghanaians celebrate Asamoah Gyan as he turns 38
Many Ghanaian celebrities, football lovers, and fans of Asamoah Gyan filled the comment section of his Instagram post with sweet messages and birthday wishes as he turned 38.
Below are some of the birthday wishes from the comment section.
stonebwoy said:
Happy birthday LEGEND
berlamundi said:
Happy birthday, legend
abeikusantana said:
earth strong #LeGyanDry
clementosuarez said:
Happy birthday superhero. God bless you
osei__felicia said:
Happy birthday Legend
akuapem_poloo said:
Happy birthday Great legend
akwaboahmusic said:
Happiest birthday brother
iamedemgh said:
Happy bday Numoooo
joe_paintsil said:
Happy birthday legend
comedianwaris said:
Happy birthday
nymelodyofficial said:
Happy Birthday bro❤️❤️❤️. Indeed! God has blessed you
albyablord said:
We can't keep Calmm.... happy joyful birthday, SuperStar! LEGEND! KING .
Asamoah Gyan cuts off afro, flaunts new look in photo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan got rid of his afro and went in for a low haircut for his new look.
The retired professional footballer shared a handsome picture on his Instagram page and asked his fans whether they liked it.
Many of his fans said they loved it and that he looked handsome, while others pleaded with him to use his jersey number on his haircut.
