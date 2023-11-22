Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 38th birthday in style as he dazzled in two different outfits for his birthday photoshoot

He wrote a touching message in the Instagram caption of the post as he praised God for adding one more year to his age

Berla Mundi, Abeiku Santana, Stonebwoy and many others took to the comment section to send him birthday wishes and sweet messages

Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated his birthday on November 22, 2023, with beautiful pictures he shared on his verified Instagram page.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his 38th birthday in style. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his 38th birthday

Writing a lovely message to himself on his special day, Asamoah Gyan gave thanks to God for adding another year to his age.

He stated that he was grateful and that November 22, 2023, is the day the Lord has made. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This is the day the Lord has made. +1 day. I’m grateful

The former Black Stars captain shared lovely pictures looking dapper in two different outfits.

One of the outfits he wore was all-white. He wore a white long-sleeved shirt with a touch of kaftan style and paired it with white trousers and white leather slippers.

Asamoah Gyan went traditional in the second outfit. He wore a short-sleeved red and yellow African print top and a pair of shorts with white sneakers.

Below is a carousel post of Asamoah Gyan's birthday pictures.

Ghanaians celebrate Asamoah Gyan as he turns 38

Many Ghanaian celebrities, football lovers, and fans of Asamoah Gyan filled the comment section of his Instagram post with sweet messages and birthday wishes as he turned 38.

Below are some of the birthday wishes from the comment section.

stonebwoy said:

Happy birthday LEGEND

berlamundi said:

Happy birthday, legend

abeikusantana said:

earth strong #LeGyanDry

clementosuarez said:

Happy birthday superhero. God bless you

osei__felicia said:

Happy birthday Legend

akuapem_poloo said:

Happy birthday Great legend

akwaboahmusic said:

Happiest birthday brother

iamedemgh said:

Happy bday Numoooo

joe_paintsil said:

Happy birthday legend

comedianwaris said:

Happy birthday

nymelodyofficial said:

Happy Birthday bro❤️❤️❤️. Indeed! God has blessed you

albyablord said:

We can't keep Calmm.... happy joyful birthday, SuperStar! LEGEND! KING .

Asamoah Gyan cuts off afro, flaunts new look in photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan got rid of his afro and went in for a low haircut for his new look.

The retired professional footballer shared a handsome picture on his Instagram page and asked his fans whether they liked it.

Many of his fans said they loved it and that he looked handsome, while others pleaded with him to use his jersey number on his haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh