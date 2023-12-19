A hilarious video of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown attempting to fight boxer Freezy Macbones has caused a stir on social media

Freezy Macbones was a guest on Onua Showtime on Onua TV, which is hosted by Mrs McBrown Mensah

The video warmed many hearts they opined that The Empress is such a happy person

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was elated to host famous Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones on her show, Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown battles Freezy Macbones on Onua Showtime

After introducing Freezy Macbones on Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown was ready to engage the Ghanaian boxer in a bout.

As he walked onto the stage amidst loud cheers from the studio audience, The Empress hugged Freezy Macbones and made her fist ready to battle it out with the boxer.

Playfully, he made his fist ready to win the battle. They both laughed and hugged on live TV.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown welcoming Freezy Macbones on Onua Showtime.

Ghanaians react to video of Nana Ama McBrown meeting Freezy Macbones

The hilarious video of Nana Ama McBrown trying to challenge Freezy Macbones to a fight melted many hearts as they laughed hard in the comments.

Kids snub Nana Ama McBrown and cry heavily as she carries them

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown attempted to carry children at the opening of the Ablekuma Curve branch of Amalena Children's Haven.

However, the children either snubbed The Empress or cried when their mothers were ready to allow her to carry them.

The video got many people opining that the kids have no clue who Nana Ama McBrown is and that if they knew, they would have happily run into her arms.

