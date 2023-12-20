Yvonne Ayew, the wife of Ghanaian professional footballer Dede Ayew, took their daughters, Inaya and Maha, to a pottery class

The three of them got their hands dirty as they moulded their mud samples and got creative with the tools

Many people gushed over the bond Mrs Ayew shared with her daughters, while others admired the creative pots they made during the class

The family of Ghanaian professional footballer Dede Ayew, while on vacation in Ghana, decided to take pottery lessons.

Dede Ayew's family take pottery lessons

In a video shared by Yvonne Ayew, the wife of the Black Stars Caption Dede Ayew, she and their daughters, Inaya and Maha Ayew, signed up for a pottery class.

The three of them got their hands dirty as they moulded mud and used tools that made the task effortless.

They were assisted by coaches who guided them on how to design their pots. The Ayew family also toured the school, Happy Pottery Academy, as they learnt more about the art.

In the caption, Yvonne Ayew shared some details about the class. She wrote:

Afternoon with the girls @happyartacademy_ Pottery Time!!!Accra

Video of Dede Ayew's family taking a pottery class in Accra.

Fans react to the video of Dede Ayew's family taking pottery classes

The comment section was filled with love emojis as many gushed over the final product of the items Yvonne Ayew and her daughters created for their pottery class.

Others also gushed over the bond between them. Below are some of the comments from fans.

sophyaiida said:

I love this, I need to get into pottery too ♥️

monasisa_xoxo said:

God should bless me with beautiful family like this❤️

Dede Ayew's wife and her kids visit Kwame Nkrumah Park

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that in a quest to teach her daughters about the history of Ghana, Yvonne Ayew sent her kids to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

They toured the venue and took memorable pictures, which she shared on her Instagram page.

A video of their tour was also shared and netizens filled the comment section with heart emojis.

