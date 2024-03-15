Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa Aduonum, did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge effortlessly

The young teenager flaunted her natural beauty and slayed in an African print dress while dancing in a lovely video

Many people applauded her for doing the moves correctly, while others talked about she resembling her mother

Afua Etruwaa Aduonum, the daughter of Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, got many people talking about the striking resemblance she shares with her mother and her incredible dance moves in a video.

Afua Asantewaa and her daughter Afua Etruwaa in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's daughter displayed fire dance moves in video

Afua Asantewaa shared a video of ehr daughter Afua Etruwaa doing the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

The young teenager was dressed in an African print dress with sleeves that were styled with the upper half fitted and the bottom half loose and layered.

Afua Etruwaa rocked her short natural hair as she srocked metallic heels while dancing on the set of a photo shoot.

Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa's daughter Afia Etruwaa dancing in heels.

Reactions as Afua Asantewaa's daughter dances in video

Many people talked about the striking resemblance between mother and daughter, while others talked about how much they loved Afua Etruwaa's dance moves in the video.

lydiaforson said:

She wins waii FYI you just gave birth to yourself

gloriaosarfo said:

Your girl's beauty is unique wow

delay.ba said:

You definitely can’t watch this once ❤

myzz_kwansi said:

She's pretty ooo and her mum's photocopy ❤️

mavisgoodlife said:

Herh..this resemblance is too much, wooow. I’ve watched more than five times already ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

adepa_blessed said:

So adorable .. look at those heels

ohemeaakyeabea1 said:

Our Miss World in the Making

bennysglam said:

The resemblance OMG

Source: YEN.com.gh