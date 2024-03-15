Afua Asantewaa's Teenage Daughter Does The Tshwala Bami Dance Challenge In Heels, Video Amuses Fans
- Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa Aduonum, did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge effortlessly
- The young teenager flaunted her natural beauty and slayed in an African print dress while dancing in a lovely video
- Many people applauded her for doing the moves correctly, while others talked about she resembling her mother
Afua Etruwaa Aduonum, the daughter of Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, got many people talking about the striking resemblance she shares with her mother and her incredible dance moves in a video.
Afua Asantewaa's daughter displayed fire dance moves in video
Afua Asantewaa shared a video of ehr daughter Afua Etruwaa doing the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge.
The young teenager was dressed in an African print dress with sleeves that were styled with the upper half fitted and the bottom half loose and layered.
Afua Etruwaa rocked her short natural hair as she srocked metallic heels while dancing on the set of a photo shoot.
Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa's daughter Afia Etruwaa dancing in heels.
Reactions as Afua Asantewaa's daughter dances in video
Many people talked about the striking resemblance between mother and daughter, while others talked about how much they loved Afua Etruwaa's dance moves in the video.
lydiaforson said:
She wins waii FYI you just gave birth to yourself
gloriaosarfo said:
Your girl's beauty is unique wow
delay.ba said:
You definitely can’t watch this once ❤
myzz_kwansi said:
She's pretty ooo and her mum's photocopy ❤️
mavisgoodlife said:
Herh..this resemblance is too much, wooow. I’ve watched more than five times already ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
adepa_blessed said:
So adorable .. look at those heels
ohemeaakyeabea1 said:
Our Miss World in the Making
bennysglam said:
The resemblance OMG
YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the GWR sing-a-thon, sensation has shared a video of her daughter taking music lessons.
The young girl was spotted singing a classic highlife song as she trained to follow in her mother's footsteps.
The beautiful mother-and-daughter moment caught the attention of netizens who shared their admiration for them.
