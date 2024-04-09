Celebrated Ghanaian musician Mr Drew was captured carrying Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng in the gym

Mr Drew demonstrated that he had a lot of strength when he carried her for minutes throughout the video

Many people identified Dulcie, who said she is a joiner's daughter in an interview with media personality Delay, while others talked about there being a possible romantic relationship between them

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Mr Drew was spotted carrying Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng in a serious position in a viral video.

Mr Drew carries Dulcie Boateng in the video

Mr Drew was in a gym together with Dulcie Boateng and a few other friends as they exercised hard to keep fit.

However, one video from their time at the gym, which has gone viral on social media, was of Mr Drew carrying the Snapchat influencer with their faces facing each other and her legs behind his.

They were seen in that position throughout the video. Dulcie was seen whipping her voluminous and curly frontal lace wig in the air as the Case crooner moved her around.

Below is a video of Mr Drew carrying Dulcie Boateng inside a gym.

Reactions to the video of Mr Drew carrying Dulcie Boateng in a gym

The video of Mr Drew carrying Dulcie Boateng got many people laughing hard in the comment section. Others also wondered whether there was an amorous relationship between them.

Below are Ghanaians' reactions to the video:

Ras Nene carries Benedicta Gafah like a baby in the video

YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor Ras Nene was seen carrying actress Benedicta Gafah in a video, which caused a stir on social media considering their serious position.

In the video, they excitedly talked about how long it had been since they had met, laughing and exchanging pleasantries.

Many people talked about how Ras Nene carried Benedicta Gafah in the video.

