The director of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo, in a recent interview, announced plans to create creative arts cards for artistes to get visas for shows abroad easily

Shatta Wale has criticised Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo for introducing the initiative too late

The musician's comments have gathered many comments from social media users

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo, the director of the Creative Arts Agency's plan to introduce creative arts cards for artistes.

Shatta Wale criticises Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale criticised Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo, the daughter of President Akuffo-Addo, for introducing the initiative a few months before the possible end of her tenure at the Creative Arts Agency.

The musician believes that Gyankroma and her agency should have introduced the initiative years ago when she assumed her position at the agency instead of waiting until now.

Shatta Wale also disclosed that he has been advocating for the creative arts cards initiative for a long time. However, the key stakeholders in the creative arts agency and the government of Ghana ignored all his calls.

The SM Boss also accused Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo and the government of using the initiative to embezzle monies intended to support musicians in Ghana.

He wrote:

"Nonsense talk nkoaaa everyday. Because your father be president mcheeeww …create am for yourself cuz this one too you will make budget from tax payers money and take buy houses and cars all in the name of helping the creative arts. 8yrs now u no fit do that and u want to use 5months to do what .. see mumu .. Fake promises and policies ..My friend shut for there !!! Where you deh when I started talking about this …Nonesense g3333!!!!"

In a recent interview on Asaase Radio, Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo claimed that the Creative Arts Agency was working on creating creative arts cards for Ghanaian artistes. According to her, the cards will help artistes easily access visas for events abroad.

Below is the post of Shatta Wale criticising Gyankroma Akuffo-Addo:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users in reaction to Shatta Wale's comments.

@kwamezack_ commented:

"Only Shatta can talk any other celeb or public figure in Ghana is sleeping."

@amafraba4 commented:

"The first time Shatta Wale has talked sense❤️."

@director_prince_curls commented:

"Creative art is not only the musicians but video directors and producers so if it will happen do it well."

@maadu_2021 commented:

"Deal with your personal problems and stop the disrespect."

