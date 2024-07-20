Ghanaian gospel Celestine Donkor has openly praised Azumah Nelson for paying her tuition

The talented female celebrity disclosed this private information to celebrate the legendary boxer on his birthday

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's post trending on Instagram

Award-winning gospel musician Celestine Donkor has praised Azumah Nelson, a former Ghanaian professional boxer who competed from 1979 to 2008, for supporting her financially while she was in senior high school.

The Testimony hitmaker added that she would have been a school dropout if God hadn't sent him to sponsor her education when her family was facing financial difficulties.

Celestine Donkor and Azumah Nelson rock custom-made outfits.

Celestine Donkor shared the post on Facebook with this caption:

A glorious birthday to the man that gave me secondary education. My family at that time had no ideas how my secondary education would be funded but for this great man.

Happy birthday Azumah Zoom Zoom Nelson. I thank God for your life.

Azumah Nelson rocks a beautiful kente outfit.

Ghanaians react to Celestine Donkor's post

Celestine Donkor slays in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian style influencer Celestine Donkor looked effortlessly chic in a stylish blazer and matching pants for her photoshoot.

She wore a shoulder-level fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Celestine Donkor Reveals She Prayed For An Ewe Man With A Lighter Name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Celestine Donkor, who disclosed she never wanted to marry a man with a heavy name.

Despite being a Voltarian, the gospel singer openly stated that she has always desired a partner with a light last name.

Some social media users have expressed their opinions about the viral TV3 post on Instagram.

