Celestine Donkor Says Azumah Nelson Paid For Her SHS Fees, Celebrates Him On His 66th Birthday
- Ghanaian gospel Celestine Donkor has openly praised Azumah Nelson for paying her tuition
- The talented female celebrity disclosed this private information to celebrate the legendary boxer on his birthday
- Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's post trending on Instagram
Award-winning gospel musician Celestine Donkor has praised Azumah Nelson, a former Ghanaian professional boxer who competed from 1979 to 2008, for supporting her financially while she was in senior high school.
The Testimony hitmaker added that she would have been a school dropout if God hadn't sent him to sponsor her education when her family was facing financial difficulties.
Celestine Donkor shared the post on Facebook with this caption:
A glorious birthday to the man that gave me secondary education. My family at that time had no ideas how my secondary education would be funded but for this great man.
Happy birthday Azumah Zoom Zoom Nelson. I thank God for your life.
Check out the Facebook post below:
Ghanaians react to Celestine Donkor's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Samuel Edem Fianu stated:
Birthday Blessings, Sir. Many more blissful years ahead in health, strength and wealth. Wherever you have sown seeds of love. May you reap a hundredfold.
Nana Kofi Aaronic stated:
Glorious birthday blessings, Sir live long and glory in abundance
Ekua Osam Koomson stated:
Happy birthday sir
Steven Appeldo stated:
Happy birthday great man
Gyawu Ophel stated:
Happy Glorious Birthday Sir. Live long
Ebulu Patience stated:
Happy birthday sir
Louisa Tandoh stated:
Happy birthday Sir
Kpeglo Paul stated:
God bless his new age
Ellen Brown Ministry stated:
Happy birthday
Kudor Stella Akua stated:
Happy Birthday sir long life with good health is my wish for you
Esther Kwakyewa Amekudzi stated:
Happy birthday anniversary Champ. More life, health, wealth and strength
Philip Makafui Akpaku stated:
Happy Birthday Sir
Celestine Donkor slays in a two-piece outfit
Ghanaian style influencer Celestine Donkor looked effortlessly chic in a stylish blazer and matching pants for her photoshoot.
She wore a shoulder-level fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Celestine Donkor Reveals She Prayed For An Ewe Man With A Lighter Name
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Celestine Donkor, who disclosed she never wanted to marry a man with a heavy name.
Despite being a Voltarian, the gospel singer openly stated that she has always desired a partner with a light last name.
Some social media users have expressed their opinions about the viral TV3 post on Instagram.
