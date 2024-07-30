Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared a lovely video of how he travelled to Germany to interview GWR sing-a-thon star Queenlet

The interview, which was shared on Zionfelix's YouTube channel, told the story of Queenlet and her desire to set a new sing-a-thon record

The video got some Ghanaians unhappy as they lashed out at the blogger based on current trends of Ghanaians scamming people with their GWR attempts

Many Ghanaians expressed displeasure at the fact that famous Ghanaian blogger Zonfelix was flying to Germany to interview Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Queenlet.

Zionfelix interviewed Queenlet in Germany

Zionfelix shared a vlog of his trip to Germany to meet GWR sing-a-thon star Queenlet, who unofficially broke the record by singing for 105 hours.

However, the German-based Ghanaian gospel singer is awaiting confirmation from GWR on whether she broke the record.

In the video, Zionfelix shared his entire trip on his Instagram page, how he boarded the train and how busy the train stations were.

Reactions to Zionfelix's vlog

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their displeasure about Zionfelix's choice of personalities he interviews for his YouTube channel.

People felt Queenlet was a joke since there has been an increasing trend of Ghaiannas embarking on unapproved GWR attempts and scamming people into believing that their attempts were official.

Others also talked about the olive green suitcase he carried in the video, as they alleged that it belonged to his baby mama, Mina, who celebrated her birthday on July 16, 2024.

samuelsegla said:

"Those insulting he is making money from his video. He doesn't care about your insults o lol. 😂"

makafui_sophie said:

"Zion ne nkwasia adwuma de3 5&6 o 😂"

kwame_the_tourist said:

"Aborokyirie y3wod3 😂😂😂Zion enjoy bro 😎"

serwaaakwei said:

"Your luggage made me remember my trunk back den in shs"

derricksvibe said:

"Tell me it’s a joke 😂😂"

sosisterinchrist said:

"You are going to meet Mina and not queenlet 🙌🙌🙌👏"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Congratulations in advance to her🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳but I hope u all confirmed from GWR before she started??? I have seen some before 😂"

collins.yeboah.10888 said:

"Is the bag for Mina?"

Queenlet dropped details of her sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that GWR sing-a-thon star Queenlet has disclosed that she spent over GH¢800k on her attempt to break the record for the longest marathon singing by an individual.

She disclosed that she was privileged to have a pastor gift her a church venue to undertake her attempt, adding that she would have spent over GH¢3 million for the seven days.

The GWR star also noted that she applied for the challenge in December 2023 and got approval in January 2024.

